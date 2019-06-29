9222 Dawkins Crest Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d725d00050 ---- GORGEOUS townhome in Dawkins Ridge.You\'ll love the open floorplan, espresso wood floors on main level, upgraded kitchen cabinets, granite, SS appliances, large pantry, fully finished lower level walkout, bedroom level laundry, Deck,.2 car garage.Minutes to VRE, 1-66 & Rt. 234, schools, shopping, restaurants,Freedom Center and more. Gorgeous and move in ready!N ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.00 CHARGE THAT WILL BE USED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THEIR HOME APPROXIMATELY EVERY 60 DAYS UNDER THE UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM TO HELP SAVE 5-15% OF THE HEATING AND COOLING BILL AS WELL AS CREATE A CLEAN ENVIRONMENT.



