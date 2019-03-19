9037 RIBBON FALLS LOOP

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Lake Views! 3BR + Den, 3.5 BA, 3 level townhome with fully finished basement with extra den/office and a very large family room with custom built-ins & fireplace that leads to brick patio with Lake View. Hardwood floors & lots of custom built ins on main level w/ Fantastic HUGE kitchen with island, tons of countertops and cabinets, stainless steel appliances and large eat in space, leads to Deck with Lake views. Large master bath with tub, separate shower, double vanities. One of the largest Townhouses in the neighborhood.