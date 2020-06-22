All apartments in Linton Hall
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:35 PM

8920 Ruffed Grouse ct

8920 Ruffed Grouse Ct · No Longer Available
Location

8920 Ruffed Grouse Ct, Linton Hall, VA 20155
Meadows at Morris Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Available 07/01/20 Basement Apartment - Property Id: 147612

This newly remodeled, furnished basement apt. is approx. 460 sq. ft. with a brand new bathroom and kitchenet added. Separate entrance with full use of the yard. Utilities paid and renter pays for their own internet and cable (circuit already in place). . New cabinets in the kitchenet and all new fixtures in the bathroom. Accessible laundry facilities shared with the upstairs tenant. Small dog or Cat is ok. Pictures show furniture and Kitchen setup (Wall hangings and TV not part of the furnishings).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/147612
Property Id 147612

(RLNE5868355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

