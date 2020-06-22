8920 Ruffed Grouse ct

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Basement Apartment - Property Id: 147612
This newly remodeled, furnished basement apt. is approx. 460 sq. ft. with a brand new bathroom and kitchenet added. Separate entrance with full use of the yard. Utilities paid and renter pays for their own internet and cable (circuit already in place). . New cabinets in the kitchenet and all new fixtures in the bathroom. Accessible laundry facilities shared with the upstairs tenant. Small dog or Cat is ok. Pictures show furniture and Kitchen setup (Wall hangings and TV not part of the furnishings).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/147612
Property Id 147612
(RLNE5868355)