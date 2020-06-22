8920 Ruffed Grouse ct

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities carpet furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

Available 07/01/20 Basement Apartment - Property Id: 147612



This newly remodeled, furnished basement apt. is approx. 460 sq. ft. with a brand new bathroom and kitchenet added. Separate entrance with full use of the yard. Utilities paid and renter pays for their own internet and cable (circuit already in place). . New cabinets in the kitchenet and all new fixtures in the bathroom. Accessible laundry facilities shared with the upstairs tenant. Small dog or Cat is ok. Pictures show furniture and Kitchen setup (Wall hangings and TV not part of the furnishings).

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/147612

Property Id 147612



(RLNE5868355)