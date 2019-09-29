All apartments in Linton Hall
Last updated September 29 2019 at 7:59 PM

14308 Sharpshinned Drive

14308 Sharpshinned Dr · No Longer Available
Location

14308 Sharpshinned Dr, Linton Hall, VA 20155
Meadows at Morris Farm

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WOOD FLOORS ON MAIN & UPPER LEVEL*GOURMET KITCHEN*OPEN FLOOR CONCEPT*MASTER SUITE w/SITTING ROOM*CLOSE TO SCHOOLS-PARKS-SHOPPING-MOVIES*

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14308 Sharpshinned Drive have any available units?
14308 Sharpshinned Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
Is 14308 Sharpshinned Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14308 Sharpshinned Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14308 Sharpshinned Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14308 Sharpshinned Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14308 Sharpshinned Drive offer parking?
No, 14308 Sharpshinned Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14308 Sharpshinned Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14308 Sharpshinned Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14308 Sharpshinned Drive have a pool?
No, 14308 Sharpshinned Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14308 Sharpshinned Drive have accessible units?
No, 14308 Sharpshinned Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14308 Sharpshinned Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14308 Sharpshinned Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14308 Sharpshinned Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14308 Sharpshinned Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
