12327 MALVERN WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace media room

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking guest parking media room

DONT MISS OUT ON THIS COZY TOWNHOME IN BRISTOW VA, WITH NEW ROOF, HARDWOOD FLOORS AND CARPETS TO BE INSTALLED PRIOR TO MOVE IN. 3 level Town Home with extensions on all 3 levels in sought after Sheffield Manor neighborhood. There is plenty of visitor parking spaces available very close to the property .Finished basement with gas fire place and fenced in back yard. This property is minutes from I66, route 29, route 28, shops and movie theater. There is a $50 repair deductible and renters have to also get a renters insurance for the period of the lease and should submit a copy of the same to the landlord .