Linton Hall, VA
11786 Dawkins Ridge Lane
11786 Dawkins Ridge Lane

11786 Dawkins Ridge Ln · No Longer Available
Location

11786 Dawkins Ridge Ln, Linton Hall, VA 20136

Amenities

parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Built in 2013*Almost 2,600SF*Premium Lot Backs to Trees&Common Area*Amazing Open Concept Main Level w/HW Flrs Thruout*Gourmet Kitchen w/Enormous Island&Stainless Apps*Spacious Family Rm*Bright Living Rm*Formal Dining Room*Vaulted Ceilings in Master Ste*Huge Rec Rm w/FB&BR/Walk-Out LL*Upstairs Laundry*Lots of Parking*Close to VRE/Major Commuter Routes/Shops/Dining

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,115, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,115, Available 9/21/18
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11786 Dawkins Ridge Lane have any available units?
11786 Dawkins Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
Is 11786 Dawkins Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11786 Dawkins Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11786 Dawkins Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11786 Dawkins Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 11786 Dawkins Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11786 Dawkins Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 11786 Dawkins Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11786 Dawkins Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11786 Dawkins Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 11786 Dawkins Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11786 Dawkins Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 11786 Dawkins Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11786 Dawkins Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11786 Dawkins Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11786 Dawkins Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11786 Dawkins Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

