11786 Dawkins Ridge Lane

Built in 2013*Almost 2,600SF*Premium Lot Backs to Trees&Common Area*Amazing Open Concept Main Level w/HW Flrs Thruout*Gourmet Kitchen w/Enormous Island&Stainless Apps*Spacious Family Rm*Bright Living Rm*Formal Dining Room*Vaulted Ceilings in Master Ste*Huge Rec Rm w/FB&BR/Walk-Out LL*Upstairs Laundry*Lots of Parking*Close to VRE/Major Commuter Routes/Shops/Dining



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,115, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,115, Available 9/21/18

