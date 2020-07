10159 PALE ROSE LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

RARELY AVAILABLE TOWNHOME IN SOUGHT AFTER PLANNED COMMUNITY OF BRAEMAR. OFFERING THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS, PEACEFUL & QUIET SUBURBAN LIVING EASY ACCESS TO WASHINGINGTON, DC. BRAEMAR OFFERS EASY ACCESS TO 66, 28 & 29 AND PRINCE WILLIAM PARKWAY. FOR THOSE COMMUTING TO DC, THE VIRIGNIA RAIL EXPRESS IS WITHIN 5 MINUTES & COMMUTER BUS STOPS ARE AVAILABLE THAT SHUTTLE TO THE CRYSTAL CITY, PENTAGON & DC. NEIGHBORHOOD ZONED FOR PATRIOT HS, MARSTELLER MS & WALKING DISTANCE TO CEDAR POINT ELEMENTARY, ALL BLUE RIBBON SCHOOLS. SPACIOUS & IMMACULATE BRICK FRONT 1-CAR GAR W/3FINISHED LEVELS*GLISTENING HARDWOOD FLOORS & FRESH PAINT*3 LEVEL BUMP-OUT*INVITING FOYER*GENEROUS REC RM LEADS TO CUSTOM REAR DECK BACKS TO WOODS*EXPANSIVE LR/DR*BRIGHT KIT W ISLAND & NEW SS APPLIANCES*SUN FILLED FR W/CROWN MOLDING*MASTER SUITE WALK IN CLOSET*LUXURY MASTER BA W/GARDEN TUB SEP SHOWER*NEAR GAINESVILLE PROMENADE, REGAL MULTIMPLEX, HYLTON PERFORMING ARTS & FREEDOM AQUATIC CENTER.