Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

112 Apartments for rent in Laurel Hill, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re...




Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
24 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1979 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.



Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
8238 CATBIRD CIRCLE
8238 Catbird Circle, Laurel Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1049 sqft
***** Spacious renovated 2 bed / 2 full bath with fireplace open floor plan unit ***** Lots of natural light with large windows through and patio off dinning room, recently updated kitchen cabinets with granite counter-top , back splash, all



Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
9137 SILVERSHADOW COURT
9137 Silvershadow Court, Laurel Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1712 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION,EASY ACCESS TO I-95, VRE, BEAUTIFUL 3-LEVEL FINISHED BRICK TOWNHOUSE *HARDWOOD FLOORS IN ENTIRE MAIN LVL and STAIRS* GOURMET KITCHEN *** BUMP-OUT BREAKFAST AREA, ***2 CAR GARAGE *** ***BRAND NEW HVAC UNIT***Gorgeous, 3



Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
9298 CARDINAL FOREST LANE
9298 Cardinal Forest Lane, Laurel Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
New Carpet. Fresh Paint. Move In Ready! Spacious Condo. 2 Bedrooms Upstairs. Full Laundry Room in Unit with Full Size Washer and Dryer. Living Room Area connected to Dining Area, floor plan flows into Full Size Kitchen. Half Bath on main level.



Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
9209 LORTON VALLEY ROAD
9209 Lorton Valley Road, Laurel Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1816 sqft
**TAKE AN ARMCHAIR TOUR: https://youtu.be/Al7oVsmSXI8 **Landlords have done everything to make this nice ! Shows well*This is nice! Fantastic Garage TH in SOCO HS*3 Finished levels*Walk out RR w/ Gas Fireplace**3 Bedrooms 2.



Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
8980 FASCINATION COURT
8980 Fascination Court, Laurel Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1367 sqft
Magnificent View from the TOP floor Condo! 55+ Active Senior Community has it All. This condo has a Private Balcony off Living room & stunning views from BOTH Bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Laurel Hill




Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
43 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.




Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
43 Units Available
Rivergate
13175 Marina Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,606
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,755
1361 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fully equipped kitchens and open floor plans. Relax on the rooftop terrace when free. Beat the heat at the pool. Near Route 1, I-95, and the local VRE station.




Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
46 Units Available
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,293
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
933 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provide convenience and comfort. Clubhouse offers 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Playground and dog park nearby.




Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1127 sqft
With easy access to the I-95, The Cosmopolitan is an attractive option for those seeking quality and convenience. Parking provision, private garage and package-receiving service guarantees self-contained living in the heart of Lorton Station.




Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
Woodlee Terrace
12525 Gordon Blvd, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
$1,209
323 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
811 sqft
Friendly apartment community situated off Route 123. Close to Potomac Mills and Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Reserve. Select apartments feature views of the Occoquan River. Fitness center and business center located on the premises.




Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
29 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
Relaxed apartment community with on-site pool and tennis courts. Modern layouts with ample kitchen storage, wood plank flooring, upgraded appliances, and newly installed cabinetry. Conveniently located near the Metro and 30 minutes from Downtown D.C.




Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
1 Unit Available
Woodbridge Forest
1511 Monroe Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly complex with one- and two-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom townhomes near entrance to I-95. Residences have walk-in closets, dining areas, balcony/patio and central air conditioning/heat. Swimming and wading pools, playground and picnic area.



Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9571 Hagel Cir
9571 Hagel Circle, Lorton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Bright charming townhouse terrace convenient to fort belvoir easy to commute i-95 ,a lot of surrounding green space you mus conveniently close to transportation options such as metro, bus or vre . You must see ! ! (RLNE5840207)



Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Occoquan
1 Unit Available
408 Fortress Way
408 Fortress Way, Occoquan, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2098 sqft
408 Fortress Way Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Condo with Loft and 2 Wood Burning Fireplaces! - Beautiful Condo in Historic Occoquan, Virginia. Tall ceilings, 2 fireplaces, gleaming hardwood floors, etc.



Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
8106 LITTLE RIDGE LANE
8106 Little Ridge Lane, Crosspointe, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,700
3806 sqft
Tenants have moved out and home is ready for you! Rarely available Cornell model with 2 story family room. Colonial 5+ BR.3.5 BA, 2 car garage, sun room, deck, back to woods and walk to lake. MBR with soaking tub and separate shower.



Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
8935 ATATURK WAY
8935 Ataturk Way, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1864 sqft
Wonderful 3 level 3 bedroom 2.5 .5 bath End-unit townhome. Light and bright with lots of windows. Large eat-in kitchen w/ granite counter tops and bay window. Dining room w/ French doors to wood deck. Living room with gas fireplace.



Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
8441 CANYON OAK DRIVE
8441 Canyon Oaks Drive, Newington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1452 sqft
End unit townhouse with a bright and open floor plan with a wood deck and patio. Lovely kitchen with black appliances and granite counters. The master bedroom has a loft with skylights and extra storage.



Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1210 RIVERVIEW LN
1210 Riverview Lane, Prince William County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful 5 bedroom single family home on Riverview with water rights! Both carpet and hardwood floors on the main level. Carpet and paint throughout the home is brand new. The deck overlooks the very large and private lot with 2 storage sheds.



Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1600 RENATE DRIVE
1600 Renate Drive, Prince William County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Top to bottom beautifully renovated one bedroom, one full bath condo right down the road from historic Occoquan. Just walking distance to Old Town shops, restaurants and marina.



Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
8548 GWYNEDD WAY
8548 Gwynedd Way, Newington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1459 sqft
Stunning, conveniently located townhome w/ large eat- in kitchen, newer floor, newer cabs, granite counters, SS appliances. Large deck off dining room. Updated baths. Spacious Master Suite w/ balcony & bath.



Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
8856 BENNINGTON BOULEVARD
8856 Bennington Boulevard, Lorton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3403 sqft
Backs to Parkland! Available for occupancy. 2 year lease minimum. Spacious Lorton Station home on prime lot with great view of trees from all rear windows and large deck off family room.



Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
8481 LAZY CREEK COURT
8481 Lazy Creek Court, Newington Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
930 sqft
Fantastic location right off of 95 and just down the road from Fort Belvoir and Old Town Alexandria. Spacious 3 level end unit townhome, with a walkout basement, large patio, and fenced yard. The properties backs to trees.



Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
8509 BARROW FURNACE LANE
8509 Barrow Furnace Lane, Lorton, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,495
3320 sqft
Elegant 5Br, 3.5Ba home ready for new tenants. Mother-in-law, au pair suite with seperate entrance, bedroom and ful bath. Also has refirgirator, microwae,sink, granite counter tops, cabinets. Also has seperate washer/dryer.
City Guide for Laurel Hill, VA

Theodore Roosevelt saw the jail as a facility not just for punishment, but also for correction. Laurel Hill is home to America's first embodiment of this dream, where the Lorton Reformatory served as a rehabilitation and correctional facility.

Laurel Hill is located in Fairfax County in the Lorton, Virginia area. In 2006, the area was reported by Washingtonian Magazine as one of the great places to live. Back then the community was still in the development stages, but properties were being snapped up in a hurry. Nowadays, new schools, recreational facilities, a public golf course, and peaceful parks await new residents. The 2010 census puts the population at 6,855 people in a 4.46 square mile area. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Laurel Hill, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Laurel Hill renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

