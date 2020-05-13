All apartments in Laurel Hill
Last updated May 13 2019

9160 FUREY ROAD

9160 Furey Road · No Longer Available
Location

9160 Furey Road, Laurel Hill, VA 22079

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Endless natural light floods this brick end-unit townhouse just minutes from 95 and VRE! Hardwood floors through main level. Kitchen boasts granite counters and stainless appliances. Family room has a cozy fireplace and walks out to wraparound deck. Master bedroom has sitting area and en-suite bath with sep tub/shower. Lower level has large rec room and oversized 2-car garage. Available June 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9160 FUREY ROAD have any available units?
9160 FUREY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel Hill, VA.
What amenities does 9160 FUREY ROAD have?
Some of 9160 FUREY ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9160 FUREY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9160 FUREY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9160 FUREY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9160 FUREY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel Hill.
Does 9160 FUREY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 9160 FUREY ROAD offers parking.
Does 9160 FUREY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9160 FUREY ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9160 FUREY ROAD have a pool?
No, 9160 FUREY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 9160 FUREY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9160 FUREY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9160 FUREY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 9160 FUREY ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9160 FUREY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9160 FUREY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
