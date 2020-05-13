9160 FUREY ROAD

Amenities

Endless natural light floods this brick end-unit townhouse just minutes from 95 and VRE! Hardwood floors through main level. Kitchen boasts granite counters and stainless appliances. Family room has a cozy fireplace and walks out to wraparound deck. Master bedroom has sitting area and en-suite bath with sep tub/shower. Lower level has large rec room and oversized 2-car garage. Available June 1st.