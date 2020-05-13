All apartments in Laurel Hill
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

9137 SILVERSHADOW COURT

9137 Silvershadow Court · No Longer Available
Location

9137 Silvershadow Court, Laurel Hill, VA 22079

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
CONVENIENT LOCATION,EASY ACCESS TO I-95, VRE, BEAUTIFUL 3-LEVEL FINISHED BRICK TOWNHOUSE *HARDWOOD FLOORS IN ENTIRE MAIN LVL and STAIRS* GOURMET KITCHEN *** BUMP-OUT BREAKFAST AREA, ***2 CAR GARAGE *** ***BRAND NEW HVAC UNIT***Gorgeous, 3 bedrooms and 2 full & 2 half bathroom. The main level has loads of light from windows lining the front and back walls, consists of the 2-story foyer; the living room; the dining room with crown molding and chair rail; the kitchen with 42" cabinets, Corian counters with a breakfast bar, and a center island; the breakfast room with access to the deck; and a half bathroom. The 2-story stairwell from the main level to the bedroom level secrets away additional storage in the form of a 5'3" x 3'3" storage niche. The upper level offers the large master bedroom suite--the bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan/overhead lights; a bathroom with dual sinks, a water closet, a shower, a soaking tub, walk-in closet--bedrooms 2 & 3, which both have ceiling fans/overhead lights; and the hall bathroom. The basement features a large recreation room, another half bathroom .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9137 SILVERSHADOW COURT have any available units?
9137 SILVERSHADOW COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel Hill, VA.
What amenities does 9137 SILVERSHADOW COURT have?
Some of 9137 SILVERSHADOW COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9137 SILVERSHADOW COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9137 SILVERSHADOW COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9137 SILVERSHADOW COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9137 SILVERSHADOW COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel Hill.
Does 9137 SILVERSHADOW COURT offer parking?
Yes, 9137 SILVERSHADOW COURT does offer parking.
Does 9137 SILVERSHADOW COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9137 SILVERSHADOW COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9137 SILVERSHADOW COURT have a pool?
No, 9137 SILVERSHADOW COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9137 SILVERSHADOW COURT have accessible units?
No, 9137 SILVERSHADOW COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9137 SILVERSHADOW COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9137 SILVERSHADOW COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9137 SILVERSHADOW COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9137 SILVERSHADOW COURT has units with air conditioning.
