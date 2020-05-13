9137 SILVERSHADOW COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

CONVENIENT LOCATION,EASY ACCESS TO I-95, VRE, BEAUTIFUL 3-LEVEL FINISHED BRICK TOWNHOUSE *HARDWOOD FLOORS IN ENTIRE MAIN LVL and STAIRS* GOURMET KITCHEN *** BUMP-OUT BREAKFAST AREA, ***2 CAR GARAGE *** ***BRAND NEW HVAC UNIT***Gorgeous, 3 bedrooms and 2 full & 2 half bathroom. The main level has loads of light from windows lining the front and back walls, consists of the 2-story foyer; the living room; the dining room with crown molding and chair rail; the kitchen with 42" cabinets, Corian counters with a breakfast bar, and a center island; the breakfast room with access to the deck; and a half bathroom. The 2-story stairwell from the main level to the bedroom level secrets away additional storage in the form of a 5'3" x 3'3" storage niche. The upper level offers the large master bedroom suite--the bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan/overhead lights; a bathroom with dual sinks, a water closet, a shower, a soaking tub, walk-in closet--bedrooms 2 & 3, which both have ceiling fans/overhead lights; and the hall bathroom. The basement features a large recreation room, another half bathroom .