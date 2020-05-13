All apartments in Laurel Hill
Last updated April 30 2020 at 5:24 AM

9135 SILVERSHADOW COURT

9135 Silvershadow Court · No Longer Available
Location

9135 Silvershadow Court, Laurel Hill, VA 22079

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This Lovely 3 bedroom, 3 full and 1 half bath home offers a bright and open floor plan with lots of windows and is perfect for entertaining. The living room and dining room flow seamlessly into one another, leading to the eat-in kitchen, which has tons of cabinet space, wood floors, an adjacent breakfast area, huge eat-in kitchen with island.and a door leading out to the deck. The upper level of the home houses the sizeable master bedroom and its attached private bath, which includes a dual sink vanity, tub, and a separate glass enclosed shower.Freshly painted.House is located close to everything: VA Rail Express(Lorton VRE),Ft. Belvoir, Pentagon, Quantico, Downtown. Students attend Laurel Hill Elementary, and the state of the art South County Middle and High Schools.Owner holds active real estate license. ***Please apply online at link below*** https://apply.link/39eP6z3

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9135 SILVERSHADOW COURT have any available units?
9135 SILVERSHADOW COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel Hill, VA.
What amenities does 9135 SILVERSHADOW COURT have?
Some of 9135 SILVERSHADOW COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9135 SILVERSHADOW COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9135 SILVERSHADOW COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9135 SILVERSHADOW COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9135 SILVERSHADOW COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel Hill.
Does 9135 SILVERSHADOW COURT offer parking?
No, 9135 SILVERSHADOW COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9135 SILVERSHADOW COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9135 SILVERSHADOW COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9135 SILVERSHADOW COURT have a pool?
No, 9135 SILVERSHADOW COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9135 SILVERSHADOW COURT have accessible units?
No, 9135 SILVERSHADOW COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9135 SILVERSHADOW COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 9135 SILVERSHADOW COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9135 SILVERSHADOW COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9135 SILVERSHADOW COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

