9135 SILVERSHADOW COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

This Lovely 3 bedroom, 3 full and 1 half bath home offers a bright and open floor plan with lots of windows and is perfect for entertaining. The living room and dining room flow seamlessly into one another, leading to the eat-in kitchen, which has tons of cabinet space, wood floors, an adjacent breakfast area, huge eat-in kitchen with island.and a door leading out to the deck. The upper level of the home houses the sizeable master bedroom and its attached private bath, which includes a dual sink vanity, tub, and a separate glass enclosed shower.Freshly painted.House is located close to everything: VA Rail Express(Lorton VRE),Ft. Belvoir, Pentagon, Quantico, Downtown. Students attend Laurel Hill Elementary, and the state of the art South County Middle and High Schools.Owner holds active real estate license. ***Please apply online at link below*** https://apply.link/39eP6z3