Last updated April 3 2020 at 9:14 AM

9063 GALVIN LANE

9063 Galvin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9063 Galvin Lane, Laurel Hill, VA 22079

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
This two story home has 3110 sqft, the basement boasts an additional 1613 square feet, for a total of 4723 square feet. FIRST FLOOR: The ground level has a carpeted formal living and dining room. Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout rest of the floor: Office with double windows, Kitchen & Family room. Half bath/powder room. KITCHEN: The gourmet chef's kitchen features many custom oak cabinets, beautiful granite counters, double oven, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, a pantry, and 5 burner cook-top on the over-sized island with room for 3 seats to enjoy watching the chef prepare meals. Breakfast nook between the kitchen and the family room. LAUNDRY - laundry machine WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED in mudroom/laundry room. FAMILY ROOM: The family room has 19 foot cathedral ceilings with floor to ceiling windows which let in much sunlight. The Grand staircase curves up to the upstairs hallway which leads to 4 bedrooms, and 3 full bathrooms. You will find a Spacious Grand Master bedroom (22' x 18') with His & Her Double Walk-in Closets, Master Bathroom with double sink vanity, separate shower with a seat, and relaxing soak bathtub. 3 FULL Bathrooms on the upper level. The 2nd full bathroom is located between 2 bedrooms and has a double vanity. The 4th bedroom down the hallway has its own private en-suite full bathroom and large closet. BASEMENT: The 1613 sqft fully finished & perfect for entertaining basement could also be used as an in-law suite. It has tile flooring with vinyl oak wood flooring around the whole basement. Very large entertainment / recreation space with a door that leads out to the back stone patio. The large size 5th bedroom could be used as another office. It has a walk-in closet with a private sitting area/office space that leads to a luxurious full bathroom. The wet bar / kitchenette has corian counters, a sink, 2 drawers/2 cabinets and plenty of space for a fridge. There is also another full size set of laundry washer & dryer. The Media/theater room has surround sound jacks ready for your surround sound equipment to provide a theatrical experience! OUTDOOR: Covered Front patio. The back door leads out to the back stone paved patio, where you can grill out on your BBQ grill. 2 car attached garage. This home is in the prestigious Fairfax County School district. South County Secondary schools, South County Middle, & Laurel Hill Elementary, are all close by (less than a mile). The VRE train station is only 2 miles, Springfield/Franconia Metro is 5 miles away. The bus stop to Springfield Metro/VRE is just around the block. The 95 fwy is less than 1 mile away. . Nearby: Laurel Hill Gold Club: 1 mile Laurel Hill Park: 1 mile Shopper's Grocery: 1.5 miles UPS: 1.5 miles USPS: 2 miles VRE Train Station: 2 miles Lorton Library: 2 miles Fort Belvoir : 6 miles Quantico : 14 miles Pentagon : 17 miles Bolling AFB : 20 miles Lease Term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9063 GALVIN LANE have any available units?
9063 GALVIN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel Hill, VA.
What amenities does 9063 GALVIN LANE have?
Some of 9063 GALVIN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9063 GALVIN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9063 GALVIN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9063 GALVIN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 9063 GALVIN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel Hill.
Does 9063 GALVIN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 9063 GALVIN LANE offers parking.
Does 9063 GALVIN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9063 GALVIN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9063 GALVIN LANE have a pool?
No, 9063 GALVIN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 9063 GALVIN LANE have accessible units?
No, 9063 GALVIN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 9063 GALVIN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9063 GALVIN LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9063 GALVIN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9063 GALVIN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

