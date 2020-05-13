9063 GALVIN LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage media room

This two story home has 3110 sqft, the basement boasts an additional 1613 square feet, for a total of 4723 square feet. FIRST FLOOR: The ground level has a carpeted formal living and dining room. Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout rest of the floor: Office with double windows, Kitchen & Family room. Half bath/powder room. KITCHEN: The gourmet chef's kitchen features many custom oak cabinets, beautiful granite counters, double oven, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, a pantry, and 5 burner cook-top on the over-sized island with room for 3 seats to enjoy watching the chef prepare meals. Breakfast nook between the kitchen and the family room. LAUNDRY - laundry machine WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED in mudroom/laundry room. FAMILY ROOM: The family room has 19 foot cathedral ceilings with floor to ceiling windows which let in much sunlight. The Grand staircase curves up to the upstairs hallway which leads to 4 bedrooms, and 3 full bathrooms. You will find a Spacious Grand Master bedroom (22' x 18') with His & Her Double Walk-in Closets, Master Bathroom with double sink vanity, separate shower with a seat, and relaxing soak bathtub. 3 FULL Bathrooms on the upper level. The 2nd full bathroom is located between 2 bedrooms and has a double vanity. The 4th bedroom down the hallway has its own private en-suite full bathroom and large closet. BASEMENT: The 1613 sqft fully finished & perfect for entertaining basement could also be used as an in-law suite. It has tile flooring with vinyl oak wood flooring around the whole basement. Very large entertainment / recreation space with a door that leads out to the back stone patio. The large size 5th bedroom could be used as another office. It has a walk-in closet with a private sitting area/office space that leads to a luxurious full bathroom. The wet bar / kitchenette has corian counters, a sink, 2 drawers/2 cabinets and plenty of space for a fridge. There is also another full size set of laundry washer & dryer. The Media/theater room has surround sound jacks ready for your surround sound equipment to provide a theatrical experience! OUTDOOR: Covered Front patio. The back door leads out to the back stone paved patio, where you can grill out on your BBQ grill. 2 car attached garage. This home is in the prestigious Fairfax County School district. South County Secondary schools, South County Middle, & Laurel Hill Elementary, are all close by (less than a mile). The VRE train station is only 2 miles, Springfield/Franconia Metro is 5 miles away. The bus stop to Springfield Metro/VRE is just around the block. The 95 fwy is less than 1 mile away. . Nearby: Laurel Hill Gold Club: 1 mile Laurel Hill Park: 1 mile Shopper's Grocery: 1.5 miles UPS: 1.5 miles USPS: 2 miles VRE Train Station: 2 miles Lorton Library: 2 miles Fort Belvoir : 6 miles Quantico : 14 miles Pentagon : 17 miles Bolling AFB : 20 miles Lease Term.