Amenities

granite counters dishwasher stainless steel fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities

7 Bedroom & 5.5 Baths. With 2 Masters on Upper lvl. Beautifully Mainted suitable for large family, One of the Largest house with 5 Bedrooms & 3 Baths on Upper Lvl and for In -Laws, 2 bedroom & 2 Baths on Lower Level. Backing to woods. Main lvl has Great Family Room with Fireplace and designer mirror, L Room, Powder Room, Liberary, Dinning Room, Kitchen with Granite Couters & Cherry Cabinets and Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Microwave, Gas Stove. Also for Sale. or Rent with option to buy.