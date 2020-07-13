All apartments in Laurel Hill
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8318 Bluebird Way

8318 Bluebird Way · No Longer Available
Location

8318 Bluebird Way, Laurel Hill, VA 22079

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Espresso bamboo wood floors and Italian tiles! This is a beautiful, 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3 level townhouse available for rent. Convenient location in between 95 and Fairfax county parkway, 1 mile from Fairfax Station. Trader Joes or Whole Foods market in the works and will be within walking distance. Within walking distance of shops and restaurants, dog parks, and golf course. Great farmers markets open during the summer and other wonderful activities. 17 miles from Crystal City (amazon's new HQ location), 7 miles from Ft. Belvoir, 7 miles from Springfield Town Centre (mall), 10 miles from the new St. James Sports Facility, and minutes from 95 and Fairfax County parkway. This home is in an ideal location and there is a ton of new development going on so there will be much more to come! The entire first floor has been newly renovation with beautiful bamboo wood floors, half bath, Italian tiles throughout the kitchen, and bathroom. Fresh paint throughout the house and new carpeting on the upper two levels. The kitchen includes new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a beautiful new backsplash, and under-cabinet lighting. New recessed lighting on the first floor and in the master bedroom suite. Laundry room has new flooring and newer washer and dryer. The front of the house includes a covered porch, perfect for sitting and or grilling. The second level of the house includes two bedrooms, a full bathroom, linen closet, and the laundry room. The third floor is an entire master suite with enormous, walk-in closet, master bath with his and hers sinks, a Jacuzzi tub, and separate shower. The property includes 2 designated parking spots and 2 guest parking spot passes (unlimited guest parking passes available upon request). Water is included in the monthly cost of rent. Also comes with pool access during the summer, 24 hour gym, and club house use - all for free. Great school district within Fairfax County and such a convenient location. You will love it!

Rent is $2175/mo, $2175 security deposit. Call Christina at 571-235-5363.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8318 Bluebird Way have any available units?
8318 Bluebird Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel Hill, VA.
What amenities does 8318 Bluebird Way have?
Some of 8318 Bluebird Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8318 Bluebird Way currently offering any rent specials?
8318 Bluebird Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8318 Bluebird Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8318 Bluebird Way is pet friendly.
Does 8318 Bluebird Way offer parking?
Yes, 8318 Bluebird Way offers parking.
Does 8318 Bluebird Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8318 Bluebird Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8318 Bluebird Way have a pool?
Yes, 8318 Bluebird Way has a pool.
Does 8318 Bluebird Way have accessible units?
No, 8318 Bluebird Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8318 Bluebird Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8318 Bluebird Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 8318 Bluebird Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8318 Bluebird Way has units with air conditioning.
