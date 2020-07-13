8318 Bluebird Way

Amenities

Espresso bamboo wood floors and Italian tiles! This is a beautiful, 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3 level townhouse available for rent. Convenient location in between 95 and Fairfax county parkway, 1 mile from Fairfax Station. Trader Joes or Whole Foods market in the works and will be within walking distance. Within walking distance of shops and restaurants, dog parks, and golf course. Great farmers markets open during the summer and other wonderful activities. 17 miles from Crystal City (amazon's new HQ location), 7 miles from Ft. Belvoir, 7 miles from Springfield Town Centre (mall), 10 miles from the new St. James Sports Facility, and minutes from 95 and Fairfax County parkway. This home is in an ideal location and there is a ton of new development going on so there will be much more to come! The entire first floor has been newly renovation with beautiful bamboo wood floors, half bath, Italian tiles throughout the kitchen, and bathroom. Fresh paint throughout the house and new carpeting on the upper two levels. The kitchen includes new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a beautiful new backsplash, and under-cabinet lighting. New recessed lighting on the first floor and in the master bedroom suite. Laundry room has new flooring and newer washer and dryer. The front of the house includes a covered porch, perfect for sitting and or grilling. The second level of the house includes two bedrooms, a full bathroom, linen closet, and the laundry room. The third floor is an entire master suite with enormous, walk-in closet, master bath with his and hers sinks, a Jacuzzi tub, and separate shower. The property includes 2 designated parking spots and 2 guest parking spot passes (unlimited guest parking passes available upon request). Water is included in the monthly cost of rent. Also comes with pool access during the summer, 24 hour gym, and club house use - all for free. Great school district within Fairfax County and such a convenient location. You will love it!



Rent is $2175/mo, $2175 security deposit. Call Christina at 571-235-5363.