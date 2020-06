Amenities

parking walk in closets bathtub carpet

Location, location, location!! Conveniently located near VRE, Amtrac station, Ft. Belvoir, I-95 and Fairfax County Parkway. 2 assigned Parking spaces. 2 Spacious bedrooms and full bath on 2nd level.3rd level is dedicated to a huge Master suite with walk-in-closet and a recently re-modeled full bath with soaking tub and separate shower. New carpet and freshly painted Near Shopping, Parks and Golf Course! Water, trash and snow removal included in rent Good Credit only, $50 App fee