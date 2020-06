Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Bright and luxurious 2 level condo. This condo has been well cared for and newly renovated with hardwood floors throughout the entire unit. Kitchen has been updated with granite counters and trendy backsplash. A full-size washer and dryer are located conveniently on the upper level. Total 1 assigned parking spot and 1 visitor. Close to I-95, VRE, Ft. Belvoir,& Lorton Town Center Swimming Pool.