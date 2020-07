8171 MCCAULEY WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool garage

PRIME LOCATION FOR COMMUTERS***CLEAN AND COZY TOWNHOUSE LOCATED IN OUTSTANDING SCHOOL DISTRICT*** MINUTES AWAY FROM MAJOR SHOPPING CENTERS AND LESS THAN 3 MILES TO VRE, PARK & RIDE, I-95*** GORGEOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT***HIGH CEILINGS AND BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS IN MAIN LEVEL***SPACIOUS REC. ROOM WITH FULL BATHROOM IN BASEMENT *** TRASH REMOVAL INCLUDED IN MONTHLY RENT** AMENITIES INCLUDE BASKETBALL COURTS, CLUB HOUSE, COMMON GROUNDS, OUTDOOR SWIMMING POOL***NO PET ALLOWED