All apartments in Lansdowne
Find more places like
43845 GOSHEN FARM COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lansdowne, VA
/
43845 GOSHEN FARM COURT
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

43845 GOSHEN FARM COURT

43845 Goshen Farm Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lansdowne
See all
Lansdowne on The Potomac
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

43845 Goshen Farm Court, Lansdowne, VA 20176
Lansdowne on The Potomac

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
media room
tennis court
Beautiful former Centex Huntley Model Home backing to spectacular views of the golf course and ideally located on a private cul-de-sac street**7,000 sq.ft. of luxury living space with every upgrade**2 story foyer w/dramatic spiral stair case**Chef's Gourmet granite kitchen, rich cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances**Designer paint & curtains all throughout**5 bedrooms upstairs, 4 full bathrooms upstairs**Finished walk-out basement w/ media room, exercise room,&wet bar* Enjoy fabulous outdoor living space on your deck and patio overlooking golf course views! Lansdowne on the Potomac has so much offer: highly rated schools located within the neighborhood, Potomac Club's Indoor / Outdoor pools and health club, recreational center, summer concert series, quarterly social events, tennis courts, All the conveniences of the Lansdowne Town Center with shopping, restaurants and entertainment & Lansdowne Resort Golf Memberships available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Similar Listings

Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq
Lansdowne, VA 20176
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 43845 GOSHEN FARM COURT have any available units?
43845 GOSHEN FARM COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansdowne, VA.
What amenities does 43845 GOSHEN FARM COURT have?
Some of 43845 GOSHEN FARM COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43845 GOSHEN FARM COURT currently offering any rent specials?
43845 GOSHEN FARM COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43845 GOSHEN FARM COURT pet-friendly?
No, 43845 GOSHEN FARM COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansdowne.
Does 43845 GOSHEN FARM COURT offer parking?
No, 43845 GOSHEN FARM COURT does not offer parking.
Does 43845 GOSHEN FARM COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43845 GOSHEN FARM COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43845 GOSHEN FARM COURT have a pool?
Yes, 43845 GOSHEN FARM COURT has a pool.
Does 43845 GOSHEN FARM COURT have accessible units?
No, 43845 GOSHEN FARM COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 43845 GOSHEN FARM COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43845 GOSHEN FARM COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 43845 GOSHEN FARM COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 43845 GOSHEN FARM COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Lansdowne 1 BedroomsLansdowne 2 BedroomsLansdowne Apartments with BalconyLansdowne Apartments with GymLansdowne Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VADunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VACharles Town, WVDulles Town Center, VAMiddletown, MDWarrenton, VAGreenbriar, VASudley, VAMontclair, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lansdowne On The Potomac

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount UniversityAmerican UniversityCatholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia