43845 GOSHEN FARM COURT.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool media room tennis court

Beautiful former Centex Huntley Model Home backing to spectacular views of the golf course and ideally located on a private cul-de-sac street**7,000 sq.ft. of luxury living space with every upgrade**2 story foyer w/dramatic spiral stair case**Chef's Gourmet granite kitchen, rich cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances**Designer paint & curtains all throughout**5 bedrooms upstairs, 4 full bathrooms upstairs**Finished walk-out basement w/ media room, exercise room,&wet bar* Enjoy fabulous outdoor living space on your deck and patio overlooking golf course views! Lansdowne on the Potomac has so much offer: highly rated schools located within the neighborhood, Potomac Club's Indoor / Outdoor pools and health club, recreational center, summer concert series, quarterly social events, tennis courts, All the conveniences of the Lansdowne Town Center with shopping, restaurants and entertainment & Lansdowne Resort Golf Memberships available.