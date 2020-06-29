43726 STONE FENCE TER

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym game room parking pool garage

Grand Lansdowne townhome with 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms plus elegant Master bedroom with gas fireplace and luxury bath, 2 laundry rooms, classic kitchen with breakfast room and counter dining open to family room, new deck off breakfast room with view of trees, elegant living and dining room with access french doors to balcony, library on main floor, entry level bedroom and full bath, great room with gas fireplace and access to rear yard, Lansdowne amenities include the Potomac Club with indoor pool, game room and fitness center. Good credit necessary.