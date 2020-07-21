All apartments in Lansdowne
19318 DIAMOND LAKE DRIVE
Last updated August 14 2019 at 3:19 AM

19318 DIAMOND LAKE DRIVE

19318 Diamond Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19318 Diamond Lake Drive, Lansdowne, VA 20176
Lansdowne on The Potomac

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home at walking distance of popular Lansdowne Town Center. 2 BR/2 BA/1 Car garage upper unit ~ open concept offering lots of space. Conveniently located near shopping areas, schools and main roads. Tenant occupied

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19318 DIAMOND LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
19318 DIAMOND LAKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansdowne, VA.
What amenities does 19318 DIAMOND LAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 19318 DIAMOND LAKE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19318 DIAMOND LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
19318 DIAMOND LAKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19318 DIAMOND LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 19318 DIAMOND LAKE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansdowne.
Does 19318 DIAMOND LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 19318 DIAMOND LAKE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 19318 DIAMOND LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19318 DIAMOND LAKE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19318 DIAMOND LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 19318 DIAMOND LAKE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 19318 DIAMOND LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 19318 DIAMOND LAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 19318 DIAMOND LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19318 DIAMOND LAKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 19318 DIAMOND LAKE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19318 DIAMOND LAKE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
