Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

141 Apartments for rent in Lakeside, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
2109 Barclay Rd
2109 Barclay Road, Lakeside, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1320 sqft
Very nice, solidly built brick Colonial located in desirable Bryan Park area. Convenient to I-95, Downtown Expressway & Powhite Parkway for an easy commute to almost any location.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
7713 Bransford Drive
7713 Bransford Drive, Lakeside, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
975 sqft
Available 5/1/2020. Great opportunity to rent in Henrico County with this very affordable 3 bedroom/1 bath rancher-style home. Situated across the street from Moody Middle school, this rancher-style home offers convenience and comfort.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
6106 Ellis Ave
6106 Ellis Avenue, Lakeside, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1408 sqft
6106 Ellis Ave Available 08/07/20 CHARMING LAKESIDE CAPE! - This beautiful three bedroom one bath home is situated is the highly sought after Lakeside neighborhood and is full of fabulous features like: hardwood floors that run throughout; a

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
7404 Wentworth Ave.
7404 Wentworth Avenue, Lakeside, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1281 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom rancher with 1 bath, a large sun room, living room, and eat-in-kitchen w/stove, refrigerator, & dishwasher, attic storage, hardwood floors, C/A & electric heat pump, and washer/dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Lakeside
Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
Dumbarton
8 Units Available
Carriage Club Apartments
7098 Fernwood St, Dumbarton, VA
1 Bedroom
$845
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
Close to I-64 and I-295, these homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and energy-efficient appliances. Common amenities include a dog park, poolside grills, a tennis court, and a swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
River Vista Apartments
1500 Forest Run Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,082
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1056 sqft
Near J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College and Downtown Richmond. Recently renovated with fireplace, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, business center, dog park and tennis courts.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
Penstock Quarter Apartments
5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,100
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
996 sqft
Penstock Quarter Apartments is NOW OPEN! The leasing office is located on the first floor of the apartment community at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd, Suite 120.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Dumbarton
11 Units Available
Staples Mill Townhomes
4100 Townhouse Rd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$882
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$911
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
984 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
800 Brook Hill Rd
800 Brook Hill Road, Henrico County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$825
Central heat and air, balcony or covered porch included with each unit, wall to wall carpet, two closets in master bedroom, very quiet community.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dumbarton
1 Unit Available
5 Red Fox Ln
5 Red Fox Lane, Dumbarton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Gorgeous all inclusive condo available now Large living room with hardwood floors Fully equip kitchen with newer appliances Generous size bedrooms Private balcony includes Electric/gas/water/sewer/trash Pool On site To qualify you have to have a

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ginter Park
1 Unit Available
4222 Chamberlayne Ave 2
4222 Chamberlayne Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1495 sqft
Spacious Apartment_Ginter Park, Northside Richmond - Property Id: 34939 Historic Ginter Park Property available for rent. Tenant responsible for utilities. Call or text at (804) 840-3073 with questions.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
John Marshall
1 Unit Available
4219 Chamberlayne Ave
4219 Chamberlayne Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$795
Please stop by the leasing office to apply : 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -HUGE living room -hardwood floors -off street parking -yard -2 good size bedrooms with closets -dining room -eat in kitchen -porch Reserve a

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
John Marshall
1 Unit Available
4217 Chamberlayne Ave
4217 Chamberlayne Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$795
4217 Chamberlayne Please come into 1701 Colorado Ave leasing office to apply.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ginter Park
1 Unit Available
4900 Chamberlayne Ave, Unit B
4900 Chamberlayne Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom and 1 Full Bath - Unit B - North Ginter Park - $850 P/Month - Beautiful UpStairs Unit Available with 2 Bedrooms and 1 Large Full Bath with Balcony. Property has been Recently Renovated. New Kitchen with New Counter Tops.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
4821 Rodney Road
4821 Rodney Road, Henrico County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2095 sqft
This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home offers a FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM and is ready for quick move in. Here you'll find a charming brick Colonial close to interstate and local shops and restaurants.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
4816 Bethlehem Rd
4816 Bethlehem Road, Henrico County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
This beautiful 1851 sq. ft. transitional by Liberty Homes features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, hardwood floors down, large Family Room. formal Dining Room, stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Lakeside
Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
Central Office
19 Units Available
American Heritage
1001 E Main St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off I-95 and right near the Capitol Square. American Heritage apartments come with hardwood floors, dishwashers, in-unit laundry, and outdoor space. Community access to 24-hr gym and maintenance.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
Museums
165 Units Available
The Scout at Scott’s Addition
947 Myers Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,200
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1159 sqft
We've taken every step to make sure that life at The Scout is everything you hoped it would be and just a little bit more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Copper Spring
3301 Coppermill Trace, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$895
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
Residential community near Legacy at Mayland and I-64, with quick access to Downtown Richmond. Open units with fully equipped kitchens, private patios/balconies, ceiling fans, Palladian windows, and large bathroom vanities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Broadmoor Apartment Homes
9475 W Broad St, Henrico County, VA
1 Bedroom
$890
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
930 sqft
Join us at the newly renovated Broadmoor Apartment Homes in Henrico, Virginia.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
The Village at Horsepen
6701 Dartmouth Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
628 sqft
The Village at Horsepen is an award winning Richmond Area Apartment Community. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
Laurel
50 Units Available
The Villages at West Laurel
5541 Olde West Ct, Laurel, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1150 sqft
Villages at West Laurel apartment homes offer one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent in Richmond, VA. Villages at West Laurel is conveniently nestled in Western Henrico less than 5 minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
Sherwood Park
114 Units Available
Canopy at Ginter Park
3200 Brook Road, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Canopy at Ginter Park features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Northside Richmond, VA. Residents enjoy elegant details throughout each apartment, including designer cabinetry, wood plank flooring, and soaring 9' ceilings.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lakeside, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lakeside renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

