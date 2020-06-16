2109 Barclay Rd

Amenities

Very nice, solidly built brick Colonial located in desirable Bryan Park area. Convenient to I-95, Downtown Expressway & Powhite Parkway for an easy commute to almost any location. The open area of the first floor gives the home the feel and appearance of a much larger space. Features 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath, Kitchen includes stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher, formal dining room, large and open living room, crown molding, hardwood floors throughout. Very private rear yard with patio. Call Joyner Fine Properties at (804)-709-1294 schedule a tour or email angie.adkins@joynerfineproperties.com. Available August 14th! Please note that this home is currently occupied and a minimum 24 hour notice is required prior to showing. Pets conditional. Pet deposit and fees apply. We are following all Covid19 guidelines and a mask is required to show the property.