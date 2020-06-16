All apartments in Lakeside
2109 Barclay Rd
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

2109 Barclay Rd

2109 Barclay Road · No Longer Available
Location

2109 Barclay Road, Lakeside, VA 23228
Lakeside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very nice, solidly built brick Colonial located in desirable Bryan Park area. Convenient to I-95, Downtown Expressway & Powhite Parkway for an easy commute to almost any location. The open area of the first floor gives the home the feel and appearance of a much larger space. Features 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath, Kitchen includes stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher, formal dining room, large and open living room, crown molding, hardwood floors throughout. Very private rear yard with patio. Call Joyner Fine Properties at (804)-709-1294 schedule a tour or email angie.adkins@joynerfineproperties.com. Available August 14th! Please note that this home is currently occupied and a minimum 24 hour notice is required prior to showing. Pets conditional. Pet deposit and fees apply. We are following all Covid19 guidelines and a mask is required to show the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 Barclay Rd have any available units?
2109 Barclay Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, VA.
What amenities does 2109 Barclay Rd have?
Some of 2109 Barclay Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 Barclay Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Barclay Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Barclay Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2109 Barclay Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2109 Barclay Rd offer parking?
No, 2109 Barclay Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2109 Barclay Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2109 Barclay Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Barclay Rd have a pool?
No, 2109 Barclay Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2109 Barclay Rd have accessible units?
No, 2109 Barclay Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Barclay Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2109 Barclay Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2109 Barclay Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2109 Barclay Rd has units with air conditioning.
