3933 BRICKERT PLACE

VERY NICE 3 finished level home w/garage * Extra trim package throughout * Open floor plan & 9' ceilings * Gas FP w/ marble surround * LARGE kitchen * Deck & Cobblestone patio * Neutral throughout w/ upgraded carpet/pad * W & D on convenient on BR level * Winter view of the Occoquan * Walk to play yard & water spray park! All Lake Ridge ammenities included!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
