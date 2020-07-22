All apartments in Lake Ridge
3933 BRICKERT PLACE

3933 Brickert Place · No Longer Available
Location

3933 Brickert Place, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
VERY NICE 3 finished level home w/garage * Extra trim package throughout * Open floor plan & 9' ceilings * Gas FP w/ marble surround * LARGE kitchen * Deck & Cobblestone patio * Neutral throughout w/ upgraded carpet/pad * W & D on convenient on BR level * Winter view of the Occoquan * Walk to play yard & water spray park! All Lake Ridge ammenities included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3933 BRICKERT PLACE have any available units?
3933 BRICKERT PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 3933 BRICKERT PLACE have?
Some of 3933 BRICKERT PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3933 BRICKERT PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3933 BRICKERT PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3933 BRICKERT PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 3933 BRICKERT PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 3933 BRICKERT PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 3933 BRICKERT PLACE offers parking.
Does 3933 BRICKERT PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3933 BRICKERT PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3933 BRICKERT PLACE have a pool?
No, 3933 BRICKERT PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 3933 BRICKERT PLACE have accessible units?
No, 3933 BRICKERT PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3933 BRICKERT PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3933 BRICKERT PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3933 BRICKERT PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3933 BRICKERT PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
