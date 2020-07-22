3933 BRICKERT PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

VERY NICE 3 finished level home w/garage * Extra trim package throughout * Open floor plan & 9' ceilings * Gas FP w/ marble surround * LARGE kitchen * Deck & Cobblestone patio * Neutral throughout w/ upgraded carpet/pad * W & D on convenient on BR level * Winter view of the Occoquan * Walk to play yard & water spray park! All Lake Ridge ammenities included!