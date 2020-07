Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel pool extra storage

Immaculate, renovated & well maintained 2 bedroom/2 bath condominium backs to trees and beautiful views. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets and stainless steel appliances. New carpet throughout, newly painted. new flooring. Updates throughout. Master bedroom has 2 closets. Washer & Dryer in unit. Deck with extra storage. Rent includes: water, snow removal, trash, sewer and great community amenities. Rent includes access to pool etc. Fantastic value! Will not last!