All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 6038 LANDS END LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
6038 LANDS END LANE
Last updated May 24 2020 at 2:20 AM

6038 LANDS END LANE

6038 Lands End Lane · (703) 968-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6038 Lands End Lane, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1424 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great home in the heart of Kingstowne. New HVAC, Water heater. Close to Van Dorn and Springfield Metro, shopping and entertainment. Kitchen with new stainless appliances, glass back splash, new cabinets, granite counter tops and new

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6038 LANDS END LANE have any available units?
6038 LANDS END LANE has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6038 LANDS END LANE have?
Some of 6038 LANDS END LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6038 LANDS END LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6038 LANDS END LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6038 LANDS END LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6038 LANDS END LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6038 LANDS END LANE offer parking?
No, 6038 LANDS END LANE does not offer parking.
Does 6038 LANDS END LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6038 LANDS END LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6038 LANDS END LANE have a pool?
No, 6038 LANDS END LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6038 LANDS END LANE have accessible units?
No, 6038 LANDS END LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6038 LANDS END LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6038 LANDS END LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6038 LANDS END LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6038 LANDS END LANE has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6038 LANDS END LANE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 BedroomsKingstowne 2 Bedrooms
Kingstowne Apartments with ParkingKingstowne Dog Friendly Apartments
Kingstowne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Dunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGlenarden, MDGreenbriar, VAMontclair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity