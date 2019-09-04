8632 CROMWELL DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking pool

Great house, great location. This SFD home is located on a quiet street just a few blocks from Kings Park ES. The LR/DR features refinished hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings. Step out to the covered patio overlooking the private, landscaped, fenced rear yard. The MBR features a bay window in the sitting room with built-ins overlooking the pretty yard, and there is a walk-in closet and full bath. There are 2 additional bedrooms and a bath on this level. The lower level features a large rec room/family room with fireplace, and an oversized bedroom with separate entrance. The laundry room/utility room is located on this level with extra refrigerator, washer, dryer and sink. You will love the Kings Park location, where you can join the pool, or easily stop by the local shops. The express bus to Pentagon Metro stops close by, or hop on the beltway for an easy commute. Enjoy hiking / or playing in the local parks, or bike on the Fairfax county cross-county trail through Lake Accotink. HURRY to see this one soon.