Last updated September 4 2019 at 2:50 AM

8632 CROMWELL DRIVE

8632 Cromwell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8632 Cromwell Drive, Kings Park, VA 22151

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Great house, great location. This SFD home is located on a quiet street just a few blocks from Kings Park ES. The LR/DR features refinished hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings. Step out to the covered patio overlooking the private, landscaped, fenced rear yard. The MBR features a bay window in the sitting room with built-ins overlooking the pretty yard, and there is a walk-in closet and full bath. There are 2 additional bedrooms and a bath on this level. The lower level features a large rec room/family room with fireplace, and an oversized bedroom with separate entrance. The laundry room/utility room is located on this level with extra refrigerator, washer, dryer and sink. You will love the Kings Park location, where you can join the pool, or easily stop by the local shops. The express bus to Pentagon Metro stops close by, or hop on the beltway for an easy commute. Enjoy hiking / or playing in the local parks, or bike on the Fairfax county cross-county trail through Lake Accotink. HURRY to see this one soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8632 CROMWELL DRIVE have any available units?
8632 CROMWELL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Park, VA.
What amenities does 8632 CROMWELL DRIVE have?
Some of 8632 CROMWELL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8632 CROMWELL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8632 CROMWELL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8632 CROMWELL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8632 CROMWELL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kings Park.
Does 8632 CROMWELL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8632 CROMWELL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8632 CROMWELL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8632 CROMWELL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8632 CROMWELL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8632 CROMWELL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8632 CROMWELL DRIVE have accessible units?
Yes, 8632 CROMWELL DRIVE has accessible units.
Does 8632 CROMWELL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8632 CROMWELL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8632 CROMWELL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8632 CROMWELL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
