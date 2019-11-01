8508 THAMES STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Friendly, quiet neighborhood community. Close to I-495, and I-395. 20-30 minutes away from Arlington/D.C. and 15 minutes away from Tysons. Overview- Four bedrooms ~ one master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath ~ two bedrooms with closets and shared hallway bathroom ~ option to turn carpeted room in basement to fourth bedroom. Modern kitchen with granite countertops, dishware and silverware provided. Laundry machine and dryer provided. Driveway parking in the front and back of the house, along with street parking.