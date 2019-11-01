All apartments in Kings Park
Kings Park, VA
8508 THAMES STREET
Last updated November 1 2019 at 9:45 PM

8508 THAMES STREET

8508 Thames Street · No Longer Available
Location

8508 Thames Street, Kings Park, VA 22151

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
carpet
Friendly, quiet neighborhood community. Close to I-495, and I-395. 20-30 minutes away from Arlington/D.C. and 15 minutes away from Tysons. Overview- Four bedrooms ~ one master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath ~ two bedrooms with closets and shared hallway bathroom ~ option to turn carpeted room in basement to fourth bedroom. Modern kitchen with granite countertops, dishware and silverware provided. Laundry machine and dryer provided. Driveway parking in the front and back of the house, along with street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8508 THAMES STREET have any available units?
8508 THAMES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Park, VA.
What amenities does 8508 THAMES STREET have?
Some of 8508 THAMES STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8508 THAMES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8508 THAMES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8508 THAMES STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8508 THAMES STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kings Park.
Does 8508 THAMES STREET offer parking?
Yes, 8508 THAMES STREET offers parking.
Does 8508 THAMES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8508 THAMES STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8508 THAMES STREET have a pool?
No, 8508 THAMES STREET does not have a pool.
Does 8508 THAMES STREET have accessible units?
No, 8508 THAMES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8508 THAMES STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8508 THAMES STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 8508 THAMES STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 8508 THAMES STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
