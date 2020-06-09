9801 BRONTE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

Owner occupied. Kindly be mindful of COVID-19 protocol. Enter with masks on please. Owner will leave all lights on and interior doors ajar to avoid any contact. Please avoid touching anything. Showings with confirmed appointment only. Dog in the house.What a lovely neighborhood! Spacious, Detached 3 level home with 4 Bedroom and 3.5 Baths. Improved bathrooms and Kitchen and newer flooring on upper level. A lovely Family Room addition off the kitchen with views of the beautiful back yard with a stone patio. Finished walk out Basement, Recreation room, Multipurpose room and a full bathroom. Main level Office, 2 Car Garage. Avail 6/15 negotiable.