9801 BRONTE DR
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:24 AM

9801 BRONTE DR

9801 Bronte Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9801 Bronte Drive, Kings Park West, VA 22032

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Owner occupied. Kindly be mindful of COVID-19 protocol. Enter with masks on please. Owner will leave all lights on and interior doors ajar to avoid any contact. Please avoid touching anything. Showings with confirmed appointment only. Dog in the house.What a lovely neighborhood! Spacious, Detached 3 level home with 4 Bedroom and 3.5 Baths. Improved bathrooms and Kitchen and newer flooring on upper level. A lovely Family Room addition off the kitchen with views of the beautiful back yard with a stone patio. Finished walk out Basement, Recreation room, Multipurpose room and a full bathroom. Main level Office, 2 Car Garage. Avail 6/15 negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9801 BRONTE DR have any available units?
9801 BRONTE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Park West, VA.
What amenities does 9801 BRONTE DR have?
Some of 9801 BRONTE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9801 BRONTE DR currently offering any rent specials?
9801 BRONTE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9801 BRONTE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 9801 BRONTE DR is pet friendly.
Does 9801 BRONTE DR offer parking?
Yes, 9801 BRONTE DR offers parking.
Does 9801 BRONTE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9801 BRONTE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9801 BRONTE DR have a pool?
No, 9801 BRONTE DR does not have a pool.
Does 9801 BRONTE DR have accessible units?
No, 9801 BRONTE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9801 BRONTE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 9801 BRONTE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9801 BRONTE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9801 BRONTE DR does not have units with air conditioning.

