All apartments in Kings Park West
Find more places like 5500 WINFORD COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kings Park West, VA
/
5500 WINFORD COURT
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

5500 WINFORD COURT

5500 Winford Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kings Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5500 Winford Court, Kings Park West, VA 22032

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
A MUST SEE! This beautifully renovated all brick townhome with 3BR/4BAs is located in a lake community! Open floor plan with large kitchen, dining room, family room, and half bath on main level; spacious master bedroom with 2 closets and a master bath; fully finished basement with rec room, fireplace, a full bathroom, and a laundry room with full size washer & dryer and extra storage space! Brand new carpet on the stairs and 2 of the bedrooms. Hardwood flooring on main level. Bathrooms completely updated! 2 minute quick stroll to beautiful Lake Royal! Oakview Elementary and Robinson High School district; minutes to the VRE, Fairfax County Parkway, 123 and Braddock Rd. Pets accepted on a case by case basis with deposit (no cats). READY TO MOVE IN!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5500 WINFORD COURT have any available units?
5500 WINFORD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Park West, VA.
What amenities does 5500 WINFORD COURT have?
Some of 5500 WINFORD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5500 WINFORD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5500 WINFORD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5500 WINFORD COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 5500 WINFORD COURT is pet friendly.
Does 5500 WINFORD COURT offer parking?
No, 5500 WINFORD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 5500 WINFORD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5500 WINFORD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5500 WINFORD COURT have a pool?
No, 5500 WINFORD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5500 WINFORD COURT have accessible units?
No, 5500 WINFORD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5500 WINFORD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5500 WINFORD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5500 WINFORD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5500 WINFORD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kings Park West 1 BedroomsKings Park West 3 Bedrooms
Kings Park West Apartments with BalconyKings Park West Apartments with Parking
Kings Park West Apartments with Washer-DryerAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VACountryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VA
South Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VAAccokeek, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University