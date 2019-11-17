5500 WINFORD COURT

Amenities
A MUST SEE! This beautifully renovated all brick townhome with 3BR/4BAs is located in a lake community! Open floor plan with large kitchen, dining room, family room, and half bath on main level; spacious master bedroom with 2 closets and a master bath; fully finished basement with rec room, fireplace, a full bathroom, and a laundry room with full size washer & dryer and extra storage space! Brand new carpet on the stairs and 2 of the bedrooms. Hardwood flooring on main level. Bathrooms completely updated! 2 minute quick stroll to beautiful Lake Royal! Oakview Elementary and Robinson High School district; minutes to the VRE, Fairfax County Parkway, 123 and Braddock Rd. Pets accepted on a case by case basis with deposit (no cats). READY TO MOVE IN!