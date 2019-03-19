All apartments in Kings Park West
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5413 Safe Harbor Ct

5413 Safe Harbor Court · No Longer Available
Location

5413 Safe Harbor Court, Kings Park West, VA 22032

Amenities

Large Townhouse in Fairfax near Burke VRE - Property Id: 90559

Large 3B / 2.5 BA townhouse located in one of the most sought after school districts, Oak view elementary/Robinson secondary. Over 2,000 Sq feet of finished living space. Large master bedroom with his and hers closets, dressing area and full bath. Fully finished basement length of the house, Kitchen completely remodeled, double pane windows , deck off the dining room, Washer and dryer, trash service, grass cutting and pool membership included. Hard woods floors in foyer, kitchen and dining room. Walking distance to the metro bus stop and Burke VRE, two miles to George Mason University. Easy access to 495 / 95 and Rt. 66. Beautiful Lake Royal, with walking and workout, path sits within the town home community. Easy access to shopping, Target, Wal-Mart and Giant all within 2 miles. Pool Membership included. Available immediately. Please call Annie at 571-244-8655.
Property Id 90559

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5413 Safe Harbor Ct have any available units?
5413 Safe Harbor Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Park West, VA.
What amenities does 5413 Safe Harbor Ct have?
Some of 5413 Safe Harbor Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5413 Safe Harbor Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5413 Safe Harbor Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5413 Safe Harbor Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5413 Safe Harbor Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5413 Safe Harbor Ct offer parking?
No, 5413 Safe Harbor Ct does not offer parking.
Does 5413 Safe Harbor Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5413 Safe Harbor Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5413 Safe Harbor Ct have a pool?
Yes, 5413 Safe Harbor Ct has a pool.
Does 5413 Safe Harbor Ct have accessible units?
No, 5413 Safe Harbor Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5413 Safe Harbor Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5413 Safe Harbor Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 5413 Safe Harbor Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 5413 Safe Harbor Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
