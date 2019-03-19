5413 Safe Harbor Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool dogs allowed pet friendly

Large Townhouse in Fairfax near Burke VRE - Property Id: 90559



Large 3B / 2.5 BA townhouse located in one of the most sought after school districts, Oak view elementary/Robinson secondary. Over 2,000 Sq feet of finished living space. Large master bedroom with his and hers closets, dressing area and full bath. Fully finished basement length of the house, Kitchen completely remodeled, double pane windows , deck off the dining room, Washer and dryer, trash service, grass cutting and pool membership included. Hard woods floors in foyer, kitchen and dining room. Walking distance to the metro bus stop and Burke VRE, two miles to George Mason University. Easy access to 495 / 95 and Rt. 66. Beautiful Lake Royal, with walking and workout, path sits within the town home community. Easy access to shopping, Target, Wal-Mart and Giant all within 2 miles. Pool Membership included. Available immediately. Please call Annie at 571-244-8655.

