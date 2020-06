Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated

Complete Remodeled--TWINBROOK Beautifully updated townhome. 3 bdrm.2.5ba. BRAND NEW Appliances, cabinets and counters, New flooring, Finished w/o basements. New windows, french doors in family room open to brick patio that backs to trees .Great location. House is vacant and ready for move in! min. to GMU and public transportation. Walk to shopping. Great location close to beltway 495.