10429 CARRIAGEPARK COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Beautiful brick, 3 Level TH with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 Baths. Stunning renovated kitchen with all the bells and whistles: granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, plus eat-in space. Hardwood flooring throughout all three levels. Enjoy updated bathrooms and the master bedroom walk-in closet. Light and bright finished lower level with bedroom & full bath, and walkout to gorgeous low maintenance patio space. Close to Major Commuting Routes, Swim Club, Parks, Restaurants, and Shopping. Minimum income>$112,000/yr, only 2 incomes will be used.