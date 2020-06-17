All apartments in Kings Park West
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:26 AM

10429 CARRIAGEPARK COURT

10429 Carriagepark Court · (703) 395-8087
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10429 Carriagepark Court, Kings Park West, VA 22032

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2232 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful brick, 3 Level TH with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 Baths. Stunning renovated kitchen with all the bells and whistles: granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, plus eat-in space. Hardwood flooring throughout all three levels. Enjoy updated bathrooms and the master bedroom walk-in closet. Light and bright finished lower level with bedroom & full bath, and walkout to gorgeous low maintenance patio space. Close to Major Commuting Routes, Swim Club, Parks, Restaurants, and Shopping. Minimum income>$112,000/yr, only 2 incomes will be used.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10429 CARRIAGEPARK COURT have any available units?
10429 CARRIAGEPARK COURT has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10429 CARRIAGEPARK COURT have?
Some of 10429 CARRIAGEPARK COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10429 CARRIAGEPARK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10429 CARRIAGEPARK COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10429 CARRIAGEPARK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10429 CARRIAGEPARK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kings Park West.
Does 10429 CARRIAGEPARK COURT offer parking?
No, 10429 CARRIAGEPARK COURT does not offer parking.
Does 10429 CARRIAGEPARK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10429 CARRIAGEPARK COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10429 CARRIAGEPARK COURT have a pool?
Yes, 10429 CARRIAGEPARK COURT has a pool.
Does 10429 CARRIAGEPARK COURT have accessible units?
No, 10429 CARRIAGEPARK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10429 CARRIAGEPARK COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 10429 CARRIAGEPARK COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10429 CARRIAGEPARK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10429 CARRIAGEPARK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
