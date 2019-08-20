All apartments in Kings Park West
Last updated August 20 2019 at 6:56 PM

10022 BLACK CT

10022 Black Court · No Longer Available
Location

10022 Black Court, Kings Park West, VA 22032

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Three-level Colonial at the end of a secluded cul-de-sac in desired Kings Park West. Easy commute to DC. Only a 5-minute walk to the Pentagon Bus stop and an 8-minute drive to the Burke VRE Station, with free covered parking. Laurel Ridge Elementary School and Robinson Secondary School are within short walking distance. Royal Lake Park has a walking/hiking trail around the lake and tennis courts. Pool membership is available for a reasonable fee. The property is minutes away from shopping and restaurants. Make KPW your new home and community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10022 BLACK CT have any available units?
10022 BLACK CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Park West, VA.
What amenities does 10022 BLACK CT have?
Some of 10022 BLACK CT's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10022 BLACK CT currently offering any rent specials?
10022 BLACK CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10022 BLACK CT pet-friendly?
No, 10022 BLACK CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kings Park West.
Does 10022 BLACK CT offer parking?
Yes, 10022 BLACK CT offers parking.
Does 10022 BLACK CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10022 BLACK CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10022 BLACK CT have a pool?
Yes, 10022 BLACK CT has a pool.
Does 10022 BLACK CT have accessible units?
No, 10022 BLACK CT does not have accessible units.
Does 10022 BLACK CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10022 BLACK CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10022 BLACK CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10022 BLACK CT does not have units with air conditioning.
