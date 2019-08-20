10022 BLACK CT

Amenities

Three-level Colonial at the end of a secluded cul-de-sac in desired Kings Park West. Easy commute to DC. Only a 5-minute walk to the Pentagon Bus stop and an 8-minute drive to the Burke VRE Station, with free covered parking. Laurel Ridge Elementary School and Robinson Secondary School are within short walking distance. Royal Lake Park has a walking/hiking trail around the lake and tennis courts. Pool membership is available for a reasonable fee. The property is minutes away from shopping and restaurants. Make KPW your new home and community.