Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:26 AM

37 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hopewell, VA

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hopewell
1 Unit Available
306 Perrymont Road
306 Perrymont Road, Hopewell, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1088 sqft
306 Perrymont Road, Hopewell - 3 bedroom, 2 bath rancher built in 2004 and offers approximately 1088 square feet of living space; living room, eat in kitchen with electric stove, refrigerator and laundry closet, master bedroom has attached full

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hopewell
1 Unit Available
2508 Berry St
2508 Berry Street, Hopewell, VA
More Than Meets The Eye - This Cape Styled home offers more than meets the eye. The 1st level offers a spacious living room, an eat in kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, and dishwasher, and sliding glass doors to the deck.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hopewell
1 Unit Available
605 Eppes Street
605 Eppes Street, Hopewell, VA
3 Bedrooms
$795
1124 sqft
605 Eppes Street Available 07/14/20 COMING SOON >>>CANNOT VIEW OR APPLY FOR UNTIL 7/14/2020 <<< - 3 BR, 1 BA, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen with stove and fridge. Stone Fireplace in dining area with French doors. Covered front porch. Rear deck.

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Hopewell
1 Unit Available
1125 Delaware Avenue
1125 Delaware Avenue, Hopewell, VA
3 Bedrooms
$995
831 sqft
Available immediately! This 3 bedroom 2 bath rancher features brand new appliances, cabinets, bathrooms, flooring and paint! Pets welcomed with appropriate fees, breed restrictions apply. App Fee: $50/adult, HVAC filter fee: $10 (addl/month).

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Hopewell
1 Unit Available
3903 Jackson Farm Road
3903 Jackson Farm Road, Hopewell, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1104 sqft
3903 Jackson Farm Road, Hopewell - 3 BR, 1 BA rancher offering approx.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Hopewell
1 Unit Available
800 E. Broadway
800 East Broadway Avenue, Hopewell, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1344 sqft
800 E.
Results within 5 miles of Hopewell
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Enon
42 Units Available
Rivermont Crossing
1530 River Tree Dr, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1465 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rivermont Crossing in Chester. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 4 at 02:07pm
3 Units Available
Branchester Lakes
6797 Lake Rd, Prince George, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,307
1100 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with in-unit washers and dryers, spacious kitchens, and private patios. Ample community amenities, including a pool and gym. Easy access to I-295. By Fort Lee Golf Course.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Crater Square Apartments
1025 S Crater Rd, Petersburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$949
Conveniently located to I-95, Crater Square Apartments and Townhomes are close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment in Old Town Petersburg and Southpark Mall. Select from one of our several floor plans.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1601 Southcreek Drive
1601 Southcreek Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful home near Fort Lee - Property Id: 286653 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286653 Property Id 286653 (RLNE5841583)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
727 Cobbs Point Lane
727 Cobbs Point Lane, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2088 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is REMARKABLE!!! Its centrally located to a host of activities shopping, restaurants with quick access to all major interstates (I295, I95, I85).

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10484 Jordan Parkway
10484 Jordan Parkway, Prince George County, VA
10484 Jordan Parkway Available 08/15/20 Gorgeous Waterfront Property! 12 Minutes to Fort Lee - This all brick, waterfront property is located in The Jordan on the James.

Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
2210 Van Dorn Street
2210 Van Dorn Street, Petersburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1241 sqft
This Brick rancher is located in the Pines Gardens Subdivision. Minutes away from local shopping areas. Just a few miles away from 95 near Crater rd.

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
8 Walta Circle
8 Walta Circle, Petersburg, VA
- *Shown by appointment only* This is a 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home located in Petersburg. There is central air and heat and appliances will include a stove and refrigerator. Laundry hookups are available. No pets, No housing vouchers.
Results within 10 miles of Hopewell
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
19 Units Available
White Oak Luxury Apartments
1920 Dunlap Cres, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,526
1273 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of I-95. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, courtyard, tennis court, and pool table.
Last updated June 13 at 12:58am
Oak Hill
4 Units Available
Riverview Apartments
205 Archer Ave, Colonial Heights, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1072 sqft
theres no place like the Riverview Apartments in Colonial Heights, VA.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Hyde Park Townhomes
4223 Hyde Park Dr, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1750 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual & self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Ashton Creek
4201 Creek Way, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1166 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Jefferson South of the James
1800 Boydton Plank Rd, Petersburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
JSOJ is located in Petersburg, Virginia only 5 minutes to Old Towne, 7 minutes to The Fort Lee Military base, & 10 minutes to Southpark. Easy access to I-95, I-85, & Rt.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Bellwood
21 Units Available
Colony Village Apartments
10250 Colony Village Way, Bellwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1139 sqft
Minutes from I-95. Apartments feature many upgrades including a fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, coffee bar and fit pit. 24-hour gym and garage available.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
3 Units Available
The Jane at Moore's Lake
12300 Moores Lake Road, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,040
1347 sqft
Luxury living is waiting for you at The Jane at Moore's Lake.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
901 N Gillfield Dr
901 North Gillfield Drive, Petersburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1077 sqft
Renovated 3 Bedroom Home for Rent - Property Id: 296004 Newly renovated home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms featuring - New flooring throughout the home - Generous space in bedrooms. Master bedroom with en suite.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
505 S. Jefferson Street
505 South Jefferson Street, Petersburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1176 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5840263)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
709 Hinton Street
709 Hinton Street, Petersburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$825
- !!!!COMING SOON!!!! 3 bed, 2 bath home in Petersburg. There is a stove, refrigerator and microwave available. This unit has electric base board heat. No pets. No vouchers. (RLNE5818113)

June 2020 Hopewell Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hopewell Rent Report. Hopewell rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hopewell rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Hopewell rents increased significantly over the past month

Hopewell rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and are up moderately by 3.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hopewell stand at $804 for a one-bedroom apartment and $928 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Hopewell's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hopewell, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
    • Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Hopewell rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Hopewell, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Hopewell is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Hopewell's median two-bedroom rent of $928 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.2% rise in Hopewell.
    • While Hopewell's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hopewell than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Hopewell.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

