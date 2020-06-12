Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:45 PM

32 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hopewell, VA

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
2 Units Available
Twin Rivers
600 Winston Churchill Dr, Hopewell, VA
2 Bedrooms
$755
900 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hopewell
1 Unit Available
808 Terrace Ave.
808 Terrace Avenue, Hopewell, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
775 sqft
HOUSE AVAILABLE NOW IN HOPEWELL! - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, stove in eat in kitchen, family room, large corner lot, electric baseboard heat, No A/C Provided (Tenant will have to get their own at their expense) washer/dryer hookups. Section 8 Accepted.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hopewell
1 Unit Available
1631 Autumn Dr.
1631 Autumn Woods Drive, Hopewell, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
912 sqft
ATTACHED 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE AVAILABLE NOW. - VIEW BY APPOINTMENT - 2 bedroom, 1 bath, Family room, kitchen with stove, refrigerator & dishwasher, laundry closet with washer/dryer hook-ups. Total electric with heat pump and central air.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hopewell
1 Unit Available
1201 Edgewood Boulevard
1201 Edgewood Blvd, Hopewell, VA
2 Bedrooms
$975
770 sqft
Duplex Convenient to Ft. Lee - Renovated 2 bedroom duplex with central heat and air, hardwood floors throughout, and large living room. Quiet street. No pets allowed. No smoking. ALL VIEWINGS ARE SCHEDULED THROUGH OUR WEBSITE AT SPRENTALS.
Results within 1 mile of Hopewell

1 of 1

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
419 Briarwood Cir.
419 Briarwood Circle, Prince George County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
874 sqft
2 bedroom Duplex in Prince George **CANNOT APPLY FOR OR VIEW UNTIL 4/7/2020** - 2 BR, 1 BA, Living room, kitchen with refrigerator, gas stove, laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Gas heat/Forced hot air, central A/C. No pets allowed.
Results within 5 miles of Hopewell
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Enon
42 Units Available
Rivermont Crossing
1530 River Tree Dr, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1062 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rivermont Crossing in Chester. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 4 at 02:07pm
3 Units Available
Branchester Lakes
6797 Lake Rd, Prince George, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
947 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with in-unit washers and dryers, spacious kitchens, and private patios. Ample community amenities, including a pool and gym. Easy access to I-295. By Fort Lee Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
3 Units Available
Chesterfield Gardens
2260 Golden Garden Cir, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1008 sqft
Located just minutes from I-95, I-295 and highway 288 for shopping and dining. Community features 24 hour gym, parking, tennis court and Google fiber connection. New construction!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Windham Hills Apartments
439 Roundtop Ave, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$699
750 sqft
Comfortable and affordable are two words that easily describe living at Windham Hills Apartment Homes in Petersburg. Comfortable? You?ll enjoy abundant living and storage space; bright, large rooms, and an eat-in kitchen.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Crater Square Apartments
1025 S Crater Rd, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$849
Conveniently located to I-95, Crater Square Apartments and Townhomes are close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment in Old Town Petersburg and Southpark Mall. Select from one of our several floor plans.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Enon
1 Unit Available
Rivermont Landing
1530 River Tree Drive, Enon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1107 sqft
Rivermont Crossing Apartments - Property Id: 248107 Rivermont Crossing is a luxury apartment and townhome community in Chester, VA. It's so close to major employers like Amazon and Ft.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6528 Commons Drive
6528 Commons Drive, Prince George, VA
2 Bedrooms
$795
1100 sqft
6528 Commons Drive Available 07/08/20 COMING SOON IN PRINCE GEORGE COMMONS TOWNHOMES! >>>CANNOT LOOK AT OR APPLY FOR UNTIL 07/08/2020 - PRINCE GEORGE COMMONS TOWNHOUSE 2 BR, 1.5 BA, Living room, kitchen w/stove, refrigerator & dishwasher.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6301 Bull Hill Road
6301 Bull Hill Road, Prince George County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
828 sqft
6301 Bull Hill Road Available 07/08/20 DUPLEX COMING SOON IN PRINCE GEORGE! >>>CANNOT LOOK AT OR APPLY FOR UNTIL 7/8/2019<<< - 2BR, 1BA Duplex in Prince George! Living Room, Kitchen with Stove and Refrigerator.
Results within 10 miles of Hopewell
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
3 Units Available
The Jane at Moore's Lake
12300 Moores Lake Road, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1012 sqft
Luxury living is waiting for you at The Jane at Moore's Lake.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Tanglewood Apartments
1700 Johnson Rd, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$835
926 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Enjoy the best of both worlds at Tanglewood Apartments – our community is nestled in a quiet, peaceful area but only minutes away from the convenience of the city of Petersburg.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Ashton Creek
4201 Creek Way, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
978 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Hyde Park Townhomes
4223 Hyde Park Dr, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1400 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual & self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:43pm
9 Units Available
Perry Street Lofts
109 Perry St, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$870
880 sqft
At Perry Street Lofts we strive to provide simple luxury to those seeking quality apartment living in the Petersburg area.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
9 Units Available
Chester Village Green
3534 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1008 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, clubhouse, key fob access and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Various retail options are just a walk away along West Hundred Road.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
17 Units Available
White Oak Luxury Apartments
1920 Dunlap Cres, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1122 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of I-95. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, courtyard, tennis court, and pool table.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
14 Units Available
Festival Park
3524 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
990 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Chester and close to I-95 and I-288. Homes feature bamboo flooring, high ceilings, large windows, and in-unit washer/dryers. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, and pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
Oak Hill
4 Units Available
Riverview Apartments
205 Archer Ave, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
891 sqft
theres no place like the Riverview Apartments in Colonial Heights, VA.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
2 Units Available
Ivy Gates Apartments
101 Ivy Ln, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$920
1369 sqft
Apartments with newly-renovated kitchens, fireplaces and private entrances are available at this community. There's also a playground, picnic area and swimming pool on-site. South Crater Square Shopping Center and Interstate 95 are both easily reached.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:53am
Contact for Availability
Commerce Street Apartments
607 Commerce Street, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Commerce Street Apartments in Petersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!

June 2020 Hopewell Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hopewell Rent Report. Hopewell rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hopewell rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hopewell Rent Report. Hopewell rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hopewell rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Hopewell rents increased significantly over the past month

Hopewell rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and are up moderately by 3.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hopewell stand at $804 for a one-bedroom apartment and $928 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Hopewell's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hopewell, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
    • Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Hopewell rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Hopewell, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Hopewell is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Hopewell's median two-bedroom rent of $928 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.2% rise in Hopewell.
    • While Hopewell's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hopewell than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Hopewell.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

