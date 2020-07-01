All apartments in Hollins
Find more places like 713 Lakeview Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hollins, VA
/
713 Lakeview Cir
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:58 AM

713 Lakeview Cir

713 Lakeview Circle · (540) 904-0008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

713 Lakeview Circle, Hollins, VA 24019
Hollins

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2br 1 bath - With Garage - Lawn Care Included - Very Nice Patio Home with Garage in North Roanoke County

Mowing and snow removal included in rent. Water also included.

-Peaceful, worry-free, and friendly Community, in a beautiful setting. Was built by and managed by Friendship Manor until recently. These homes are 1 level and made to be comfortable for aching joints, wheel chairs, mobility problems, etc.

-Spacious living with 2 Bedrooms, 1 bathroom, Garage, Washer Dryer Hookups, storage space, private and well lit parking off street parking in driveway or garage, beautiful safe area, great neighbors...really just too many nice details to list.

-Gas Heat and Central Air.

-$30 Application Fee per person and Must Pass a criminal/background and credit check.

-CALL (540) 904-0008 for more info and to schedule a tour!

-Office Located at 4119-A Franklin Rd Roanoke, VA 24018.
We recommend that you call ahead to make sure we aren't running an errand.

Please visit our website www.cornerstonehome.co for other Available Properties and more information.

All Employees of Cornerstone Home Have Passed a Background and Criminal Check

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 Lakeview Cir have any available units?
713 Lakeview Cir has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 713 Lakeview Cir have?
Some of 713 Lakeview Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 Lakeview Cir currently offering any rent specials?
713 Lakeview Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 Lakeview Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 713 Lakeview Cir is pet friendly.
Does 713 Lakeview Cir offer parking?
Yes, 713 Lakeview Cir offers parking.
Does 713 Lakeview Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 Lakeview Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 Lakeview Cir have a pool?
No, 713 Lakeview Cir does not have a pool.
Does 713 Lakeview Cir have accessible units?
Yes, 713 Lakeview Cir has accessible units.
Does 713 Lakeview Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 713 Lakeview Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 713 Lakeview Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 713 Lakeview Cir has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 713 Lakeview Cir?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Roanoke, VALynchburg, VASalem, VAForest, VA
Daleville, VAChristiansburg, VATimberlake, VA
Blacksburg, VARadford, VALexington, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Virginia Community CollegeRoanoke College
Jefferson College of Health SciencesLiberty University
Virginia Western Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity