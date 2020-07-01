713 Lakeview Cir

Amenities

2br 1 bath - With Garage - Lawn Care Included - Very Nice Patio Home with Garage in North Roanoke County



Mowing and snow removal included in rent. Water also included.



-Peaceful, worry-free, and friendly Community, in a beautiful setting. Was built by and managed by Friendship Manor until recently. These homes are 1 level and made to be comfortable for aching joints, wheel chairs, mobility problems, etc.



-Spacious living with 2 Bedrooms, 1 bathroom, Garage, Washer Dryer Hookups, storage space, private and well lit parking off street parking in driveway or garage, beautiful safe area, great neighbors...really just too many nice details to list.



-Gas Heat and Central Air.



-$30 Application Fee per person and Must Pass a criminal/background and credit check.



-CALL (540) 904-0008 for more info and to schedule a tour!



-Office Located at 4119-A Franklin Rd Roanoke, VA 24018.

We recommend that you call ahead to make sure we aren't running an errand.



Please visit our website www.cornerstonehome.co for other Available Properties and more information.



All Employees of Cornerstone Home Have Passed a Background and Criminal Check