pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM
198 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Groveton, VA
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
25 Units Available
Groveton
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
Studio
$1,499
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Groveton
Haven Huntley Meadows
7300 Jon Paul Dr, Groveton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Haven Huntley Meadows, you’ll enjoy a light-filled, open floor plan with an on-site leasing and maintenance team to support your needs. Choose from one, two, or three bedroom homes with a balcony or a terrace.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Groveton
7030 BEDROCK ROAD
7030 Bedrock Road, Groveton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2428 sqft
Available for occupancy starting 7/24/20! Stunning colonial home in popular Woodstone community - on cul-de-sac. Hardwood floors on main level. Gorgeous updated kitchen. Brick fireplace in family room.
Results within 1 mile of Groveton
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
$
19 Units Available
Groveton
The Shelby
6200 N Kings Hwy, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,601
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,911
1139 sqft
Luxury apartment complex offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Resort-style courtyard and pool. Clubhouse offers game room, business center and internet cafe. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
151 Units Available
Hybla Valley
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1155 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
13 Units Available
Rose Hill
Rose Hill of Alexandria
6198 Rose Hill Drive, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,471
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,064
1092 sqft
Northern Virginia luxury apartments situated on 10 lush acres. Conveniently located within walking distance of schools, fine dining and premier shopping. 24-hour maintenance. Pool and gym. Recently renovated pet-friendly units.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
32 Units Available
Huntington
Courts at Huntington
5950 Grand Pavilion Way, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,604
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1142 sqft
Have the best of both worlds when you live at The Courts at Hungtington Station. With a prime location in Alexandria, all that Washington DC has to offer is within your reach.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
50 Units Available
Huntington
Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
Studio
$1,235
398 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
900 sqft
Recently renovated contemporary studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments available just minutes from the Metro. Easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife. Stylish granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
14 Units Available
Groveton
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1318 sqft
Located between Highways 633 and 611. Homes have a breakfast bar, a patio or balcony and eat-in kitchens. Amenities include a pool, a playground and a picnic area.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
1 Unit Available
Hybla Valley
Cherry Arms
7131 Richmond Hwy, Hybla Valley, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to King Street-Old Town Metrorail Station, I-495 and I-395. Furnished apartments featuring a private patio or balcony. Community amenities include a swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance services.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
4 Units Available
Mount Vernon
The Courts of Mount Vernon
3601 Albee Ln, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover colonial-style living, tucked away in a beautiful neighborhood just off Rte. 1, The Courts of Mount Vernon is a grassy, shady retreat from busy life.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
4704 Perch Pl
4704 Perch Place, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
LOCATION - CLOSE TO FT BELVOIR. PERFECT LOCATION BACK UPS TO PARK AND IN BACK OF NEIGHBORHOOD, HUGE DRIVEWAY WITH DOUBLE 2 CAR GARAGE.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6604 10th St #B2
6604 10th Street, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
784 sqft
Updated 2bed/1bath in Alexandria - Wonderful two bed/one bath in the peaceful Belle View neighborhood of Alexandria.
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5301 Lake Cove Court
5301 Lake Cove Court, Hayfield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2200 sqft
5301 Lake Cove Court Available 08/12/20 BEAUTIFUL ALEXANDRIA TOWNHOUSE - LAKE D'EVEREAUX COMMUNITY - 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath Townhouse for rent in the Lake D'Evereaux community in Alexandria, Va. Located at Telegraph Rd. and South Van Dorn St.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Groveton
2812 FORT DRIVE
2812 Fort Drive, Huntington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
936 sqft
Less than 3 blocks to Huntington METRO! Jefferson Manor brick duplex totally renovated with addition! 2 bed, 2 bath, solid wood cabinets, Stainless, Granite, Hardwood floors. Home has been completely renovated.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Rose Hill
5271 BALLYCASTLE CIRCLE E
5271 Ballycastle Circle, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1920 sqft
Luxury town home in Kingstown-exquisite master suite/bath 2400 sq ft-hardwood floors on main level-breakfast room w/ gas fireplace-2 car garage. Great floor plan. Kitchen and family room combo. Great condition.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
1413 BELLE VIEW BOULEVARD
1413 Belle View Boulevard, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
793 sqft
Ideal location in the Belle View Community. Light Filled living Room & Dining Room. Close to outdoor pool, Tennis & Basketball Courts, walking paths and rec center.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
6608 POTOMAC AVENUE
6608 Potomac Avenue, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
793 sqft
Fantastic 2 bedroom unit in the classic, highly coveted Belle View Condominiums. Walking distance to Belle View shopping center. Walking distance to GW parkway. Minutes to I-495, Old Town, Route 1, and Washington DC.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
6601 E WAKEFIELD DRIVE
6601 Wakefield Drive, Fairfax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
943 sqft
3 BR tree-top condo w/ stunning updates: renovated bath w/ heated floor, glass enclosed walk-in shower, space saving pocket door, added shelving, vent and upgraded lighting. Kitchen has oak cabinets, new granite counters and SS appliances.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Rose Hill
6405 HAYFIELD PLACE
6405 Hayfield Place, Rose Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1594 sqft
Available for occupancy starting 8/1/2020! Beautiful and unique 4 bedroom home on cul-de-sac in sought after Rose Hill Farm. Convienient location! Laminated floors span the living areas and bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Groveton
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
8 Units Available
Park Place at Van Dorn
6001 Archstone Way, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,748
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,548
1389 sqft
Welcome to Park Place at Van Dorn, an apartment community in Alexandria, VA.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
$
24 Units Available
Nauck
Alister Arlington Ridge
2400 S Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,284
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,543
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,127
1150 sqft
Upscale living meets convenient city access just minutes from I-395, I-66 and Route 7. Can't miss the modern design of community and apartment spaces. Recently renovated with a coffee bar, pool and more.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
$
15 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
15 Units Available
The Encore
2215 N Pickett St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1160 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with expansive floor plans, patios and sunrooms. Located close to the Pentagon City Metro Station and 5 miles to DC via I-395.
