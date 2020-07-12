341 Apartments for rent in Groveton, VA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
26 Units Available
Groveton
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
Studio
$1,499
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Groveton
7104 Mason Grove Ct
7104 Mason Grove Court, Groveton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1620 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Large 3 Bedroom Home Near Fort Belvoir! - Property Id: 304537 This large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, brick home is an easy commute to Fort Belvoir, Old Town, and DC.

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Groveton
4325 ROLLING STONE WAY
4325 Rolling Stone Way, Groveton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
BEAUTIFULLY KEPT, PERFECTLY PRICED. 3BR/2.5BA SPLIT FOYER SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN STONEYBROOKE. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE MAIN LEVEL, WITH OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN-DINING ROOM-FAMILY ROOM.
Results within 1 mile of Groveton
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
$
19 Units Available
Groveton
The Shelby
6200 N Kings Hwy, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,601
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,911
1139 sqft
Luxury apartment complex offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Resort-style courtyard and pool. Clubhouse offers game room, business center and internet cafe. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
151 Units Available
Hybla Valley
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1155 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
32 Units Available
Huntington
Courts at Huntington
5950 Grand Pavilion Way, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,604
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1142 sqft
Have the best of both worlds when you live at The Courts at Hungtington Station. With a prime location in Alexandria, all that Washington DC has to offer is within your reach.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
50 Units Available
Huntington
Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
Studio
$1,235
398 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
900 sqft
Recently renovated contemporary studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments available just minutes from the Metro. Easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife. Stylish granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
15 Units Available
Groveton
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1318 sqft
Located between Highways 633 and 611. Homes have a breakfast bar, a patio or balcony and eat-in kitchens. Amenities include a pool, a playground and a picnic area.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
1 Unit Available
Hybla Valley
Cherry Arms
7131 Richmond Hwy, Hybla Valley, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to King Street-Old Town Metrorail Station, I-495 and I-395. Furnished apartments featuring a private patio or balcony. Community amenities include a swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance services.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
4 Units Available
Mount Vernon
The Courts of Mount Vernon
3601 Albee Ln, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover colonial-style living, tucked away in a beautiful neighborhood just off Rte. 1, The Courts of Mount Vernon is a grassy, shady retreat from busy life.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:00pm
1 Unit Available
1500 Wake Forest Drive
1500 Wake Forest Drive, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Charming, light filled single family home in sought after Westgrove, right outside Old Town. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, newer baths. Private backyard that backs up to federally protected land.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
4704 Perch Pl
4704 Perch Place, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
LOCATION - CLOSE TO FT BELVOIR. PERFECT LOCATION BACK UPS TO PARK AND IN BACK OF NEIGHBORHOOD, HUGE DRIVEWAY WITH DOUBLE 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington
2328 RIVERVIEW TER
2328 Riverview Terrace, Huntington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Refinished Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Stove, Newer Dishwasher. Updated Bathroom, Updated Windows, Rare Walk Out Basement, Large Finished Lower Level with Full Size Windows.

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5301 Lake Cove Court
5301 Lake Cove Court, Hayfield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2200 sqft
5301 Lake Cove Court Available 08/12/20 BEAUTIFUL ALEXANDRIA TOWNHOUSE - LAKE D'EVEREAUX COMMUNITY - 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath Townhouse for rent in the Lake D'Evereaux community in Alexandria, Va. Located at Telegraph Rd. and South Van Dorn St.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
6609 E WAKEFIELD DR #A1
6609 Wakefield Drive, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
Charming condo in convenient Belle View community. This freshly painted two bedroom, one bathroom condo features new hardwood flooring, living room built-ins, a separate dining area, and kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry for storage.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
3936 WOODHUE PL #21
3936 Woodhue Place, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
WELCOME HOME TO THIS 2-LEVEL TOWNHOME CONDO THAT IS CONVENIENT TO FORT BELVOIR, SHOPPING AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. BREAKFAST BAR CONNECTS LIVING ROOM WITH KITCHEN. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM. LAUNDRY IN UNIT.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8407 DEL NORTE COURT
8407 Del Norte Court, Fairfax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1178 sqft
RARE 3 bed/2 bath unit in beautiful Pinewood Lawns! Newly renovated and ready to move in! This light-filled home was completely updated in 2020 with new windows, new bathrooms, new AC, fresh neutral paint throughout and much more.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Groveton
2812 FORT DRIVE
2812 Fort Drive, Huntington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
936 sqft
Less than 3 blocks to Huntington METRO! Jefferson Manor brick duplex totally renovated with addition! 2 bed, 2 bath, solid wood cabinets, Stainless, Granite, Hardwood floors. Home has been completely renovated.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8276 JAKE PLACE
8276 Jakes Place, Mount Vernon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1344 sqft
GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED Beautiful 3BR, 2 1/2 BA brick townhome, end unit, w/garage in lovely Mt. Vernon. Meticulous condition & freshly painted. All 3 levels above ground. Great light, open floor plan.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Rose Hill
5271 BALLYCASTLE CIRCLE E
5271 Ballycastle Circle, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1920 sqft
Luxury town home in Kingstown-exquisite master suite/bath 2400 sq ft-hardwood floors on main level-breakfast room w/ gas fireplace-2 car garage. Great floor plan. Kitchen and family room combo. Great condition.

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington
2427 FORT DRIVE
2427 Fort Drive, Huntington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,550
1684 sqft
Just blocks to Huntington Station Metro! Home does not show well now with tenants. After they vacate on 6/30,, home will be painted & new pics will be posted.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Rose Hill
6464 SUTCLIFFE DR
6464 Sutcliffe Drive, Kingstowne, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
Welcome to 6464 Sutcliffe Drive, a stunning brick-front 2-car garage end-unit townhome in sought-after Kingstowne. This warm and welcoming home features an open floor plan with an abundance of natural light.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Rose Hill
6528 TRASK TER
6528 Trask Terrace, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Welcome to 6528 Trask Terrace, a charming 2-car garage townhome in the beautiful Kingstowne community.

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Hybla Valley
2905 BOSWELL AVENUE
2905 Boswell Avenue, Hybla Valley, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
1638 sqft
Fantastic opportunity for Day Care site. Former day care company operated here. Perfect for any professional office/home use. Call listing agent for details.Unbelievable lot with abundant of parking, open space, and a private rear yard.
City Guide for Groveton, VA

"And later, if ever felt that I was getting swept away by the craziness of being in a band, well, I'd go back to Virginia." -Dave Grohl

Groveton, Virginia is a tiny town located outside of another small town, Alexandria, which is mostly just a commuter place for people who live in that big city nearby: Washington D.C. Residents of Groveton can enjoy some relaxing, suburban living nearby one of the biggest, most bustling and most important cities on the entire planet. With scenic sites, plenty of history, lots of amenities and attractions, and easy access to, well, everything anyone could want, it makes sense that nearly 15,000 people have decided to call this city home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Groveton, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Groveton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

