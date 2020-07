Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 03/01/2019 -well maintained Cape Cod w/2 bedrooms on main level and 2 bedrooms upstairs and 2 full baths located in convenient Greenbriar subdivision. Upgraded kitchen w/granite counters and fairly new appliances and laminate flooring. Full size washer/dryer, 2 car garage, oversize lot w/fenced yard and easy access to major roads and shopping. Pets on case by case with pet deposit. Will consider 1-3 years lease term.