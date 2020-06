Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking carpet oven refrigerator

Popular Greenbriar neighborhood in Fairfax. Quick move in! Awesome price for this 4 bedroom colonial. Formal living room, separate dining room, rec room and eat-in kitchen. Plenty of space to spread out in this huge fenced backyard. Brand new carpeting and freshly painted. Tenant responsible for all utilities and trash removal.