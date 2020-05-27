All apartments in Greenbriar
Last updated May 27 2020 at 9:12 AM

12716 DOGWOOD HILLS LN

12716 Dogwood Hills Lane · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12716 Dogwood Hills Lane, Greenbriar, VA 22033

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Breathtaking 3-Level Townhouse with attached Garage! Backs to Woods! Wood Floors on main level, Granite Counters! Large Deck and Fenced Yard! Beautiful walk-out Basement with Built-ins and Gas Fireplace. Main Level Formal Dining, Living, and Breakfast Area in Kitchen, Gas Range, Glass Doors to Deck! Master bedroom with walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom. Convenient Location easy access! Close to Fairfax County Pkwy, RTE 50 & I 66. CLOSE TO FAIR OAKS MALL & FAIRFAX TOWN CENTER, minutes to Dulles. Guest Parking & nature path through woods to Pond! HOME WILL BE VACANT AND AVAILABLE TO SHOW 6/16/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12716 DOGWOOD HILLS LN have any available units?
12716 DOGWOOD HILLS LN has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12716 DOGWOOD HILLS LN have?
Some of 12716 DOGWOOD HILLS LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12716 DOGWOOD HILLS LN currently offering any rent specials?
12716 DOGWOOD HILLS LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12716 DOGWOOD HILLS LN pet-friendly?
No, 12716 DOGWOOD HILLS LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenbriar.
Does 12716 DOGWOOD HILLS LN offer parking?
Yes, 12716 DOGWOOD HILLS LN offers parking.
Does 12716 DOGWOOD HILLS LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12716 DOGWOOD HILLS LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12716 DOGWOOD HILLS LN have a pool?
No, 12716 DOGWOOD HILLS LN does not have a pool.
Does 12716 DOGWOOD HILLS LN have accessible units?
No, 12716 DOGWOOD HILLS LN does not have accessible units.
Does 12716 DOGWOOD HILLS LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12716 DOGWOOD HILLS LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 12716 DOGWOOD HILLS LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 12716 DOGWOOD HILLS LN does not have units with air conditioning.
