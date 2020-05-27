12716 DOGWOOD HILLS LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Breathtaking 3-Level Townhouse with attached Garage! Backs to Woods! Wood Floors on main level, Granite Counters! Large Deck and Fenced Yard! Beautiful walk-out Basement with Built-ins and Gas Fireplace. Main Level Formal Dining, Living, and Breakfast Area in Kitchen, Gas Range, Glass Doors to Deck! Master bedroom with walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom. Convenient Location easy access! Close to Fairfax County Pkwy, RTE 50 & I 66. CLOSE TO FAIR OAKS MALL & FAIRFAX TOWN CENTER, minutes to Dulles. Guest Parking & nature path through woods to Pond! HOME WILL BE VACANT AND AVAILABLE TO SHOW 6/16/2020