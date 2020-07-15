All apartments in Gloucester County
Ferry Creek Guest House

11086 Ferry Creek Avenue · (804) 512-2897
Location

11086 Ferry Creek Avenue, Gloucester County, VA 23061

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $1400 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
WATERVIEW HOME...!!! ....Artist's retreat!! Very Serene and quiet home !!...Available Sept 15, 2020 for minimum 3 month rental-maximum 9 month rental. Beautifully furnished with view of Ferry Creek.and the Piankatank River from your Large balcony( 24ftX 12ft) ....1200 SQ FT on three levels....unique floor plan that offers separation of living and sleeping areas . California King in Master has My Pillow mattress topper for excellent comfort and lower bedroom has queen bed! Skylights thru out including one in large bathroom!! Washer and dryer in bathroom. Cable and internet provided.electric not included_(option for all inclusive rent)___.ideal for telecommuting!!. Located at end of private road and set amidst tall pines, this is truly a place to retreat and relax!!! Look out onto water from Great Room, Dining room and Kitchen!! All cookware and all linens provided!! You can see both Ferry Creek and the Piankatank River ---Wrap around Vista!!! Bring a kayak and explore the creeks...private boat launch nearby! One hour from Richmond, 45 mins to Willimaburg, 30 mins to Yorktown , 15 minutes to Riverside Walter Reed Hospital and Main St, Gloucester Court House!! Please call: 804-512-2897

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2715098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ferry Creek Guest House have any available units?
Ferry Creek Guest House has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Ferry Creek Guest House have?
Some of Ferry Creek Guest House's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ferry Creek Guest House currently offering any rent specials?
Ferry Creek Guest House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ferry Creek Guest House pet-friendly?
No, Ferry Creek Guest House is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gloucester County.
Does Ferry Creek Guest House offer parking?
Yes, Ferry Creek Guest House offers parking.
Does Ferry Creek Guest House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ferry Creek Guest House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ferry Creek Guest House have a pool?
No, Ferry Creek Guest House does not have a pool.
Does Ferry Creek Guest House have accessible units?
No, Ferry Creek Guest House does not have accessible units.
Does Ferry Creek Guest House have units with dishwashers?
No, Ferry Creek Guest House does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Ferry Creek Guest House have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ferry Creek Guest House has units with air conditioning.
