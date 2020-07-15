Ferry Creek Guest House

Amenities

WATERVIEW HOME...!!! ....Artist's retreat!! Very Serene and quiet home !!...Available Sept 15, 2020 for minimum 3 month rental-maximum 9 month rental. Beautifully furnished with view of Ferry Creek.and the Piankatank River from your Large balcony( 24ftX 12ft) ....1200 SQ FT on three levels....unique floor plan that offers separation of living and sleeping areas . California King in Master has My Pillow mattress topper for excellent comfort and lower bedroom has queen bed! Skylights thru out including one in large bathroom!! Washer and dryer in bathroom. Cable and internet provided.electric not included_(option for all inclusive rent)___.ideal for telecommuting!!. Located at end of private road and set amidst tall pines, this is truly a place to retreat and relax!!! Look out onto water from Great Room, Dining room and Kitchen!! All cookware and all linens provided!! You can see both Ferry Creek and the Piankatank River ---Wrap around Vista!!! Bring a kayak and explore the creeks...private boat launch nearby! One hour from Richmond, 45 mins to Willimaburg, 30 mins to Yorktown , 15 minutes to Riverside Walter Reed Hospital and Main St, Gloucester Court House!! Please call: 804-512-2897



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2715098)