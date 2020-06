Amenities

pool oven

Unit Amenities oven Property Amenities pool

Absolutely amazing home offering 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, huge kitchen and huge master bedroom. Over 2800 square feet plus the finished basement. This is it Expanded and Beautiful Inside and out. Attention to Detail and Craftsmanship, 48" cooktop, Double oven, Corian Kit Island, Whirlpool tub. Many Shopping and dining options and also walk to Elementary School.