Beautiful Brick Front End Unit with 2 Car Garage Townhouse in Great Location. 3 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Baths with over 2500 Sq. Ft of Living Space. Hardwood flooring on Main Level, TREX Deck, Fireplace, Tray Ceiling, Crown Molding, Cherry Cabinets in Gourmet Kitchen, S/S Appliance, Finished Lower Level with Full Bathroom. Backs to Trees, Close to GMU, Restaurants, Shopping in Downtown of Fairfax. Close to I66, Fairfax County Parkway, Rt. 50, 95, 495.** Listing Agent is related to Landlord**