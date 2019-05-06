4322 STILL MEADOW ROAD

Amenities

Hard to find and well maintained 4 bedroom, 3 bath home located in the Woodson High School pyramid on a quiet tree-line street. Located in a wonderful family neighborhood, within walking distance to the neighborhood community pool. Looking for a July 1 start date but could potentially accommodate something slightly later. Approximately a 45 minute compute to Pentagon. Express bus available on Braddock Road and away you go! Easy access to George Mason University and I- 495 Express Lane/I 395 HOV lane. Grocery stores and Target within 5 minutes. VRE commuter train with free parking nearby. - Updated kitchen with sturdy cabinets and new range and microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator and separate dining room just off of the kitchen. - Deck off of dining area for BBQing with well-maintained fully-fenced back-yard that is quiet and peaceful.- Cozy family room with a fireplace with walk out access to the backyard. - Nicely maintained hardwood floors on main and upper levels. - Recently installed energy efficient windows throughout the entire home. The owner lives in the area and ensures that his properties are well maintained. Please contact us to learn more. Thank you very much.