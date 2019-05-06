All apartments in George Mason
4322 STILL MEADOW ROAD

4322 Still Meadow Road · No Longer Available
4322 Still Meadow Road, George Mason, VA 22032

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Hard to find and well maintained 4 bedroom, 3 bath home located in the Woodson High School pyramid on a quiet tree-line street. Located in a wonderful family neighborhood, within walking distance to the neighborhood community pool. Looking for a July 1 start date but could potentially accommodate something slightly later. Approximately a 45 minute compute to Pentagon. Express bus available on Braddock Road and away you go! Easy access to George Mason University and I- 495 Express Lane/I 395 HOV lane. Grocery stores and Target within 5 minutes. VRE commuter train with free parking nearby. - Updated kitchen with sturdy cabinets and new range and microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator and separate dining room just off of the kitchen. - Deck off of dining area for BBQing with well-maintained fully-fenced back-yard that is quiet and peaceful.- Cozy family room with a fireplace with walk out access to the backyard. - Nicely maintained hardwood floors on main and upper levels. - Recently installed energy efficient windows throughout the entire home. The owner lives in the area and ensures that his properties are well maintained. Please contact us to learn more. Thank you very much.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Does 4322 STILL MEADOW ROAD have any available units?
4322 STILL MEADOW ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in George Mason, VA.
What amenities does 4322 STILL MEADOW ROAD have?
Some of 4322 STILL MEADOW ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4322 STILL MEADOW ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4322 STILL MEADOW ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4322 STILL MEADOW ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4322 STILL MEADOW ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in George Mason.
Does 4322 STILL MEADOW ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 4322 STILL MEADOW ROAD offers parking.
Does 4322 STILL MEADOW ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4322 STILL MEADOW ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4322 STILL MEADOW ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 4322 STILL MEADOW ROAD has a pool.
Does 4322 STILL MEADOW ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4322 STILL MEADOW ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4322 STILL MEADOW ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4322 STILL MEADOW ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4322 STILL MEADOW ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4322 STILL MEADOW ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
