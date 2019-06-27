4310 Andes Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9c0d344059 ---- Single family home located conveniently next to Rt 50 and 66. This home offers many upgrades! newer appliances, granite counter tops and new cabinetry. House also has an open lay out so it\'s easy to navigate through the home. Large kitchen with plenty counter space. All bedrooms have large windows providing tons of natural light. Guest bedrooms are very spacious. Large yard with shed provided. Available June 20th. Washer/Dryer In Unit