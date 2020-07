Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic cul-de-sac lot with great privacy. This is just minutes from George Mason University, Fairfax city, Amazing Shopping Centers and much more. This property also comes with a fantastic deck, a walkout basement, a huge yard, 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and an amazing garage. The community is quite and friendly, come see it today, don't miss this opportunity!