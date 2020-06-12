Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:23 PM

201 Apartments for rent in Franklin Farm, VA with balcony

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3344 STONE HEATHER COURT
3344 Stone Heather Court, Franklin Farm, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1654 sqft
Lovely townhouse in sought after Franklin Farms. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Upgraded baths and kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite. Stunning hardwood floors. Walk-out basement with fenced yard and deck.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3639 BUCKEYE COURT
3639 Buckeye Court, Franklin Farm, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1288 sqft
Available on 8/1. Rare 4 BR, 3.5 BA, townhome w/ walk-out basement backing to trees in Franklin Glen.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
12706 FIRENZE COURT
12706 Firenze Court, Franklin Farm, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,595
1092 sqft
Ready for immediate occupancy! Great 5 bedroom, 3 bath home on a cul-de-sac. Convenient to commuter routes and Dulles airport. Hardwood floors on upper level, laminate flooring on the lower level.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
12615 ETRUSCAN DRIVE
12615 Etruscan Drive, Franklin Farm, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1760 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in a Great neighborhood. This home has some nice updates, is clean, and ready for immediate occupancy. Lawn service included in rental price. Pets accepted on a case by case basis & no smoking in home.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
13603 DAIRY LOU COURT
13603 Dairy Lou Court, Franklin Farm, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1720 sqft
Gorgeous 3 BR/2.5 BA 3 levels single family home in the sought-after Franklin Farm neighborhood. Quiet cul-de-sac, .20-acre lot with front porch, deck & landscaping. HW throughout main level. Updated kitchen with granite & ss appliances.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
29 Units Available
Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes
13300 Blueberry Ln, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,319
1132 sqft
Cat- and dog-friendly community conveniently located near retail, restaurants and entertainment venues. On-site amenities include swimming pool, modern fitness center, tennis court and dog park.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 04:07am
13 Units Available
Discovery Square
13720 Atlantis St, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,102
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1277 sqft
Brand new building in Dulles, VA offers impressive range of amenities. Gym, yoga, pool and game room all available on site. Dogs and cats allowed.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
12706 ROARK COURT
12706 Roark Court, Reston, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3686 sqft
4 BDR | 3.5 BA | 2-Car Garage Colonial on Quiet Cul-de-Sac. Features include light filled 2-story foyer, formal living and dining room. Family room with fireplace and brick feature wall.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2321 Freetown Ct #22C
2321 Freetown Court, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1004 sqft
Too good to be true! Beeaauuutiful, Immaculate 3bd/1bth Top Flr Condo w/balcony/parking! - Renters Warehouse DC proudly presents an immaculate, beautiful 3bd/1bth top floor condo with pride of ownership throughout! Galley kitchen features, granite

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2306 Ballycairne Court
2306 Ballycairne Court, Reston, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1621 sqft
Spacious home just minutes from Reston Town Center. Pet considered on case-by-case. Gleaming Wood floors in living room, dining room and family room, 4 bedrooms plus den. Large 2 car garage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3820 LIGHTFOOT STREET
3820 Lightfoot St, Chantilly, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1233 sqft
4th (top) floor condo with a good view. Hardwood floors throughout. Bathrooms are both full with bathtubs. Good lighting, many closets, washer and dryer in unit.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
12958 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12958 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This spacious, top-floor condo is in a great location and community. Features include open living/dining/kitchen & balcony. The kitchen boasts granite and stainless steel appliances & handy pantry! One large bedroom w/ huge closet.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2403 DAKOTA LAKES DRIVE
2403 Dakota Lakes Drive, Floris, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,380
2193 sqft
Beautiful Single Family home in Sycamore Lakes community in Herndon.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
12945 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12945 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Bryson At Woodland Park! 1 bedroom 1bath Penthouse Unit! Vaulted Ceilings, updated kitchen, granite counter tops, large 1 bedroom w/walk-in closet. Gas Fireplace & balcony facing trees for privacy.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
12907 NEW BELMONT COURT
12907 New Belmont Court, Floris, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,350
3124 sqft
Beautiful updated colonial on quiet cul-de-sac featuring 5-spacious bedrooms on upper level. Large eat-in kitchen opening up to family room. Formal living room and dining room.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
12963 PINECREST VIEW COURT
12963 Pinecrest View Court, Floris, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,975
2952 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Well maintained 4BR, 2.55BA nearly 3000 sq/ft home on a cul-de-sac backing to wooded park land.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2664 YUKON ROAD
2664 Yukon Road, Floris, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,975
2824 sqft
SPACIOUS THREE STORY COLONIAL W TWO CAR GARAGE ON NICE CORNER LOT NEXT TO VACANT LOT*EAT-IN KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & BREAKFAST ROOM*FIRST FLOOR OFFICE/DEN*LARGE ROOM SIZES THROUGHOUT*LARGE DECK OFF FAMILY ROOM*ENTIRE HOME JUST PAINTED

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2655 NEW CARSON DRIVE
2655 New Carson Drive, Floris, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3044 sqft
Beautiful home with tons of updates. Hardwood floors throughout main & upper level, newer Master Bath, updated main bath. Washer/Dryer on Upper Level. Basement recently finished with large Rec Room, Office, & full bath.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
12909 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12909 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, welcoming corner home has a curved balcony. Available June 15, this spacious 813 sq ft 1 Bedroom condo with plenty of natural light. Second parking space available for lease.

1 of 76

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
12900 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12900 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
556 sqft
Beautiful Lower Level Corner Unit at the Bryson At Woodland Park. Unit was freshly painted, newer carpet, 813 sq 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with a wrap around balcony. Roomy Kitchen and large Storage area inside Unit/w W/D.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
12925 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12925 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1083 sqft
Truly Amazing condo in a gated community featuring 2 large size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. 9 ' ceilings, grande gas fire place and private balcony. Kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Washer/Dryer in the unit.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
12933 Centre Park Cir #406
12933 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
813 sqft
BRYSON CONDOMINIUM A GATED COMMUNITY W/ GARAGE PARKING - BRYSON @ WOODLAND PARK IS A CONDOMINIUM COMPLEX WITH SECURITY GATES ENTRANCES, PARKING GARAGE PARKING, FITNESS ROOM, PARTY ROOM, POOLS, OUTDOOR GRILL AREAS, BUSINESS CENTER, ON SITE MANAGEMENT

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
12303 TIGERS EYE COURT
12303 Tigers Eye Court, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1040 sqft
This sought after single-family home in great Reston Location is complete with 3 BR, 1.5 BA on a quiet cul-de-sac! Bright open floor plan on the main level has a large family room and dining room leading out to large deck with great wooded view.

1 of 18

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
12941 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12941 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL MODERN ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATH CONDO IN BRYSON PARK**HARDWOOD FLOORS & CARPET**STAINLESS STEEL & GRANITE KITCHEN OPENS TO DINING ROOM/FAMILY ROOM**MASTER SUITE** PRIVATE BALCONY!! Minutes from Herndon Monroe Wetland Preserve & Park, 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Franklin Farm, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Franklin Farm renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

