/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:36 AM
189 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Franklin Farm, VA
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3344 STONE HEATHER COURT
3344 Stone Heather Court, Franklin Farm, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1654 sqft
Lovely townhouse in sought after Franklin Farms. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Upgraded baths and kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite. Stunning hardwood floors. Walk-out basement with fenced yard and deck.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3639 BUCKEYE COURT
3639 Buckeye Court, Franklin Farm, VA
Available on 8/1. Rare 4 BR, 3.5 BA, townhome w/ walk-out basement backing to trees in Franklin Glen.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
12431 WENDELL HOLMES ROAD
12431 Wendell Holmes Road, Franklin Farm, VA
Great home with four spacious bedrooms conveniently located near the Reston Town Center. Features newer kitchen, bamboo floors and an open layout.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
12706 FIRENZE COURT
12706 Firenze Court, Franklin Farm, VA
Ready for immediate occupancy! Great 5 bedroom, 3 bath home on a cul-de-sac. Convenient to commuter routes and Dulles airport. Hardwood floors on upper level, laminate flooring on the lower level.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2705 WREXHAM COURT
2705 Wrexham Court, Franklin Farm, VA
Beautifully located 5 bedroom, 2.5 Bath colonial with 2-car garage in great community, backing to mature woods on a cul de sac.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
12615 ETRUSCAN DRIVE
12615 Etruscan Drive, Franklin Farm, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1760 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in a Great neighborhood. This home has some nice updates, is clean, and ready for immediate occupancy. Lawn service included in rental price. Pets accepted on a case by case basis & no smoking in home.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
13603 DAIRY LOU COURT
13603 Dairy Lou Court, Franklin Farm, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1720 sqft
Gorgeous 3 BR/2.5 BA 3 levels single family home in the sought-after Franklin Farm neighborhood. Quiet cul-de-sac, .20-acre lot with front porch, deck & landscaping. HW throughout main level. Updated kitchen with granite & ss appliances.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2948 EMERALD CHASE DR
2948 Emerald Chase Drive, Franklin Farm, VA
This is a Wonderful Home * Upgraded Kitchen & Bathrooms with Granite Counters and New Ceramic Tile * Bright & Clean * Open Floorplan * 2 story Ceilings in Living Room & Dining Room * Awesome Location off FFX Co Pkwy * Close to Shopping & Schools *
1 of 8
Last updated December 10 at 09:58pm
1 Unit Available
3062 MADDEN COURT
3062 Madden Court, Franklin Farm, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1260 sqft
Nice 2 level townhouse located in quite neighborhood, Newly upgrade wood floor and new bathrooms. Please Text to Property Manager Eileen Zeng at 571-402-8342
Results within 1 mile of Franklin Farm
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1050 sqft
Spacious new pet-friendly apartments feature large kitchens, oversized dining rooms and plush carpets. BBQ, picnic area, fitness center, kids playscape and business lounge located on-site. Near to scenic hiking trails and close to Highway 286.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
29 Units Available
Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes
13300 Blueberry Ln, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,319
1132 sqft
Cat- and dog-friendly community conveniently located near retail, restaurants and entertainment venues. On-site amenities include swimming pool, modern fitness center, tennis court and dog park.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 04:07am
13 Units Available
Discovery Square
13720 Atlantis St, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1277 sqft
Brand new building in Dulles, VA offers impressive range of amenities. Gym, yoga, pool and game room all available on site. Dogs and cats allowed.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
12706 ROARK COURT
12706 Roark Court, Reston, VA
4 BDR | 3.5 BA | 2-Car Garage Colonial on Quiet Cul-de-Sac. Features include light filled 2-story foyer, formal living and dining room. Family room with fireplace and brick feature wall.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13088 Rose Petal Cir
13088 Rose Petal Circle, Floris, VA
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Big Townhouse in Herndon VA - Property Id: 292391 *Beautiful, Spacious & Lucky North Facing 4 Bed Rooms, 3.5 Bath Town House; sunlight & ventilation open plan.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2321 Freetown Ct #22C
2321 Freetown Court, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1004 sqft
Too good to be true! Beeaauuutiful, Immaculate 3bd/1bth Top Flr Condo w/balcony/parking! - Renters Warehouse DC proudly presents an immaculate, beautiful 3bd/1bth top floor condo with pride of ownership throughout! Galley kitchen features, granite
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2306 Ballycairne Court
2306 Ballycairne Court, Reston, VA
Spacious home just minutes from Reston Town Center. Pet considered on case-by-case. Gleaming Wood floors in living room, dining room and family room, 4 bedrooms plus den. Large 2 car garage.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4158 HAMLIN COURT
4158 Hamlin Court, Chantilly, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1056 sqft
Completely renovated two-level townhouse with hardwood floors, new paint. Bathrooms, kitchen upgraded, appliances, and new tile floor. New soaking tub, 3 bedrooms, and 1.5 bathrooms with two reserved parking spaces in front of the townhome.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3820 LIGHTFOOT STREET
3820 Lightfoot St, Chantilly, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1233 sqft
4th (top) floor condo with a good view. Hardwood floors throughout. Bathrooms are both full with bathtubs. Good lighting, many closets, washer and dryer in unit.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2485 PYRENEES CT
2485 Pyrenees Court, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
STUNNING townhome! Modern Sleek kitchen w/Dark 42" Cabs, Breakfast Bar w/Pendant lights, gorgeous Ceramic floor, Granite ctrs & Mosaic backsplash w/SS Appl*Designer styled baths w/nooks recently renovated & upgraded*MBR w/I closet*Energy efficient
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2403 DAKOTA LAKES DRIVE
2403 Dakota Lakes Drive, Floris, VA
Beautiful Single Family home in Sycamore Lakes community in Herndon.
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
12907 NEW BELMONT COURT
12907 New Belmont Court, Floris, VA
Beautiful updated colonial on quiet cul-de-sac featuring 5-spacious bedrooms on upper level. Large eat-in kitchen opening up to family room. Formal living room and dining room.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
12963 PINECREST VIEW COURT
12963 Pinecrest View Court, Floris, VA
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Well maintained 4BR, 2.55BA nearly 3000 sq/ft home on a cul-de-sac backing to wooded park land.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2664 YUKON ROAD
2664 Yukon Road, Floris, VA
SPACIOUS THREE STORY COLONIAL W TWO CAR GARAGE ON NICE CORNER LOT NEXT TO VACANT LOT*EAT-IN KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & BREAKFAST ROOM*FIRST FLOOR OFFICE/DEN*LARGE ROOM SIZES THROUGHOUT*LARGE DECK OFF FAMILY ROOM*ENTIRE HOME JUST PAINTED
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
12275 TURKEY WING COURT
12275 Turkey Wing Court, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1040 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Rambler Located Minutes From The Metro & Toll Roads! Spacious Family Room/Dining Room Combo With Sliding Glass Doors That Lead Out Into The Fenced In Backyard.
Similar Pages
Franklin Farm Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFranklin Farm Apartments with ParkingFranklin Farm Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAPurcellville, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAUrbana, MDMount Vernon, VA