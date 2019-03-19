All apartments in Franklin Farm
Find more places like 13558 HIGHLAND MEWS COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Franklin Farm, VA
/
13558 HIGHLAND MEWS COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13558 HIGHLAND MEWS COURT

13558 Highland Mews Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Franklin Farm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13558 Highland Mews Court, Franklin Farm, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
3 level Townhouse in excellent condition. Brand new carpet. Above ground walk out basement with full bath. Neutral decor, fireplace in living room, sliding doors to private back yard and patio, Cul de sac location. New energy efficient windows, newer AC, dish washer, dryer and washer. Excellent location, Near to everything Rt 28, Rt 50, Upcoming Metro, IAD, Walking distance to CVS Food Lion and restaurants. Great Fairfax county schools, Oak Hill Elementary, Franklin, Chantilly high. School bus stop right in front of the parking lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13558 HIGHLAND MEWS COURT have any available units?
13558 HIGHLAND MEWS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin Farm, VA.
What amenities does 13558 HIGHLAND MEWS COURT have?
Some of 13558 HIGHLAND MEWS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13558 HIGHLAND MEWS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
13558 HIGHLAND MEWS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13558 HIGHLAND MEWS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 13558 HIGHLAND MEWS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin Farm.
Does 13558 HIGHLAND MEWS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 13558 HIGHLAND MEWS COURT offers parking.
Does 13558 HIGHLAND MEWS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13558 HIGHLAND MEWS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13558 HIGHLAND MEWS COURT have a pool?
No, 13558 HIGHLAND MEWS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 13558 HIGHLAND MEWS COURT have accessible units?
No, 13558 HIGHLAND MEWS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 13558 HIGHLAND MEWS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13558 HIGHLAND MEWS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 13558 HIGHLAND MEWS COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13558 HIGHLAND MEWS COURT has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Franklin Farm Apartments with BalconyFranklin Farm Apartments with Garage
Franklin Farm Apartments with PoolFranklin Farm Dog Friendly Apartments
Franklin Farm Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAPurcellville, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAUrbana, MDMount Vernon, VA
Countryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University