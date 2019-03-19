13558 HIGHLAND MEWS COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

3 level Townhouse in excellent condition. Brand new carpet. Above ground walk out basement with full bath. Neutral decor, fireplace in living room, sliding doors to private back yard and patio, Cul de sac location. New energy efficient windows, newer AC, dish washer, dryer and washer. Excellent location, Near to everything Rt 28, Rt 50, Upcoming Metro, IAD, Walking distance to CVS Food Lion and restaurants. Great Fairfax county schools, Oak Hill Elementary, Franklin, Chantilly high. School bus stop right in front of the parking lot.